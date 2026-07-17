GLSS Rain/Smoked Out at Limaland

From Derek Ewing

LIMA, OH (July 17, 2026) — Due to the forecast of heavy rains for this afternoon and early evening, the officials of the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Limaland Motorsports Park have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Meet the Drivers event.

Officials have taken the high fuel costs, the current air quality concerns due to the wildfire smoke, and the weather forecast all into consideration prior to making the decision.

Please join us next Friday July 24th for Family Fun Night presented by the University of Northwestern Ohio. In action will be the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Otterly Baths UMP Modifieds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Grandstand gates open at 5:00 pm, hot laps begin at 6:30pm with racing action starting at 7:30 pm.

For more information, please visit https://limaland.com

Derek Ewing