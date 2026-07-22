“410” SPRINTS HIGHLIGHT SATURDAY’S “SUPER SERIES” EVENT AT SHARON

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By Mike Leone﻿

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(Hartford, OH)…After a rainout last weekend, Sharon Speedway will look to resume the 97th anniversary season this Saturday night (July 25) with a “Super Series” program presented by Bala Management featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars. Also in action will be the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods presented by A&MP Electric, the Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprints, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics. It’s Alcon Mechanical and Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Night. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday is the first of three Menards Giveaway Nights. There will be three drawings with one lucky fan winning a $500 Menards gift card! A second prize drawing will include a Charbroil gas grill with the third prize being a Shark Flexbreeze portable fan. The remaining Menards Giveaway Nights include August 12 and September 12.

Saturday is also Willy’s World Kids Club Night where young race fans can enjoy an evening packed with activities before experiencing the thrill of racing down the Sharon Speedway frontstretch during the Kids Bike and Big Wheel Races. The fun begins at 5 p.m. in the Sharon Speedway Fan Zone with the Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns featuring Bounce Houses provided by All About the Party (parent/guardian waiver required for participation), sensory-friendly craft, driver autographs, music and games. Note: children participating in the bike races must bring their own bicycle and helmet; bikes may be stored safely behind the Willy’s World Kids Club until race time. Sharon Speedway is a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue; information is available at the Kids Club site behind the main grandstand building.

After a month layoff, the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars are back for just their fourth appearance of the season. The high-flying Sprints will race for $4,000 to-win/$400 to-start in their final tune-up before next Saturday’s $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start “Lou Blaney Memorial”.

It was first time Sharon Speedway winners in the first two events of the season. Logan Wagner invaded from central Pa. to steal the thunder in Western PA Speedweek on May 30 taking the $5,500 victory over the 40-car field. Ohio Speedweek made a stop on June 13 with Zeth Sabo also scoring his first career All Star Circuit of Champions victory worth $7,500 over the 49-car field. Most recently, local racer Brandon Spithaler won just his second career Sharon “410” feature topping an impressive 32-car field on June 27.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods will race for $1,000 to-win; special thanks to A&MP Electric, Holbrook Sewer & Excavating, and Wedge Motorsports for their support of the UMP Modified division in 2026. Thus far this season, there have been three different winners in as many races. Eric Wilson won his first career UMP Mod race at Sharon on June 6. Ty Rhoades then did one spot better than opening night as he scored his fifth win in the division and 11th overall at the track on June 13. The UMP Mods were a companion class to the World of Outlaws Late Models on July 11 and turned out in big numbers with 43 cars on hand! David Stremme invaded and scored his first career win at the track, worth $1,500.

The Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars have been rained out five of their scheduled six appearances to date with their only completed event coming on June 6 when there was a 90% chance of rain. The non-wing Chevrolet Performance crate engine powered cars are in their ninth year of racing and have completed 43 events all-time at Sharon with 15 different winners. John Mollick won the opener and has now won 9 of the last 10 races at Sharon dating back to 2024! Gale Ruth, Jr. leads the $5,000 to-win RUSH Rustler Sales & Service Weekly Series points with four victories on the circuit, but hasn’t won at Sharon since June 25, 2023 when he won back-to-back weeks.

Rounding out the four-division program on Saturday night will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vic division. The Crown Vics made their season debut on May 30 with a record 19-car field as Brad Shaffer scored the victory. Since then, Coleton Longwell has won the last two events giving him a division best three victories since the division debuted last season. The rules are available at the following link: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1195691. For tech questions, contact Rick Robinson at 724-893-6898.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the RUSH Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2026 season, please bring the registration form completed with you: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the day on Saturday with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Group qualifying for the Sprints will get underway at approximately 6:30 p.m. with heat races at 7 p.m. Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20, while senior admission is $18. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and can be done on race night at the track office for non-special events. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Next Saturday (August 1) will be the 18th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” featuring the “410” Sprint Cars for $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start and the BRP Modified Tour for $2,500 to-win on Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and Bala Management Night.

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.﻿