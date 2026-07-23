RYAN BLANEY FAMILY FOUNDATION JOINS WITH “LOU BLANEY MEMORIAL” ON AUGUST 1 AT SHARON﻿

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation (RBFF) is proud to once again be a part of the Lou Blaney Memorial, offering fans multiple opportunities to support the Foundation’s mission while honoring the legacy of Lou and Kate Blaney. The 18th annual event will be held on Saturday, August 1 at Sharon Speedway and will feature the “410” Sprints for $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start along with the BRP Modified Tour.

Throughout the event, RBFF will host its Foundation tent featuring exclusive merchandise for purchase, as well as free educational resources about Alzheimer’s disease and concussion awareness. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase this year’s official Lou Blaney Memorial t-shirt, which features a special photo of both Lou and Kate Blaney.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the raffle auction tent for a chance to win one of several exciting gift baskets generously donated in support of the Foundation’s mission.

In addition, RBFF will once again offer its Laps for Kate fundraiser. Supporters can purchase a commemorative lap in honor of Kate Blaney or a loved one by visiting the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation online store at rbff10.myshopify.com.

Proceeds from all Foundation fundraising activities during the Lou Blaney Memorial will benefit the Mahoning Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Rowan-Cabarrus Walk to End Alzheimer’s, helping advance Alzheimer’s care, support, and research in the communities these events serve.