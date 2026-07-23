Ryder McCutcheon Victorious with POWRi at Creek County Speedway

From POWRi

SAPULPA OK (July 22, 2026) — Ryder McCutcheon made an unforgettable debut, earning his first career feature victory with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues on Night One of POWRi Sooner SpeedWeek at Creek County Speedway after leading 13 of the 30 feature laps.

A talented field of 26 POWRi National and West Midget entries opened the night with Drake Edwards setting a new track record in group qualifying with a lap of 13.116 seconds. Cullen Hutchison, Kale Drake, and Kyle Jones each captured heat race victories, while Andrew Felker claimed the semi-feature win.

The feature lineup saw high-point qualifier Ryder McCutcheon and front-row starter Drake Edwards bring the field to green, with Edwards taking the early advantage on the opening lap.

Using a restart to perfection, McCutcheon powered into the lead on the following circuit while Edwards remained within striking distance. Behind the lead duo, Jacob Denney, Kyle Jones, and Kale Drake battled fiercely inside the top five.

Edwards fought back to reclaim the top spot near the midpoint of the feature and appeared poised for victory as McCutcheon and Denney dueled for second. Meanwhile, Brecken Reese, Kale Drake, and Karter Sarff exchanged sliders throughout the top five in one of the night’s most exciting battles.

Misfortune struck the leader when Edwards overcooked turns one and two, bringing out the caution and surrendering the lead to McCutcheon for the ensuing restart. Back out front, McCutcheon was flawless over the closing laps, holding off a charging Jacob Denney to set up a dramatic final restart.

On the final green-flag lap, McCutcheon maintained his composure and drove to his first career POWRi National Midget League victory in just his series debut.

“I’m speechless. If I’m honest, I came into the night just trying to make my first National Midget feature, let alone be in contention for the win,” said Ryder McCutcheon in Victory Lane. “It’s just a dream come true. I can’t thank Dustin and Scott Morgan enough for the opportunity and for giving me this rocket ship to drive.”

Jacob Denney remained within striking distance throughout the feature to finish a close second, while West point leader Brecken Reese completed the podium with a strong and consistent third-place effort.

Championship leader Kale Drake crossed the line fourth, with Colton Robinson rounding out the top five in the opening night of POWRi Sooner SpeedWeek at Creek County Speedway.

The POWRi National and West Midget Leagues continue POWRi Sooner SpeedWeek on Thursday, July 23, with the first of two nights at I-44 Speedway before concluding the four-race swing Saturday at Port City Raceway.

POWRi Sooner SpeedWeek

POWRi National Midget Car League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Big R Stores Qualifying (3 Laps)

1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 13.116[8]

2. 67K-Colton Robinson, 13.186[5]

3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 13.186[2]

4. 32A-Alex Sewell, 13.246[1]

5. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 13.542[4]

6. 8L-Cooper Miller, 13.577[6]

7. 14-Harley Hollan, 13.813[7]

8. 40X-Mack Leopard, 15.000[3]

9. 13-Chase Howard[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)

1. 67-Jacob Denney, 13.252[5]

2. 12W-Caiden Warren, 13.460[6]

3. 21-Matt Sherrell, 13.484[7]

4. 4-Kale Drake, 13.500[1]

5. 7U-Karter Sarff, 13.506[8]

6. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 13.567[4]

7. 32T-Jason Tessier, 14.176[9]

8. 88-Troy Jordan, 14.353[2]

9. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 14.935[3]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)

1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 13.198[8]

2. 3U-Landon Henry, 13.248[2]

3. 27X-Kyle Jones, 13.514[7]

4. 32J-KJ Snow, 13.521[6]

5. 32-Trey Marcham, 13.546[3]

6. AU11-Cruz Farrell, 13.707[4]

7. 11A-Andrew Felker, 13.756[5]

8. 93-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.783[1]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[2]

2. 40D-Drake Edwards[4]

3. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]

4. 32A-Alex Sewell[1]

5. 40X-Mack Leopard[8]

6. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]

7. 14-Harley Hollan[7]

8. 54S-Zane Lawrence[5]

9. 13-Chase Howard[9]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Kale Drake[1]

2. 67-Jacob Denney[4]

3. 7U-Karter Sarff[5]

4. 21-Matt Sherrell[2]

5. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[6]

6. 12W-Caiden Warren[3]

7. 88-Troy Jordan[8]

8. 32T-Jason Tessier[7]

9. 97L-Brandon Lewis[9]

MVT Services Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 27X-Kyle Jones[2]

2. 93-Ryder McCutcheon[8]

3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]

4. 32J-KJ Snow[1]

5. 32-Trey Marcham[5]

6. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]

7. 3U-Landon Henry[3]

8. AU11-Cruz Farrell[6]

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]

2. 14-Harley Hollan[5]

3. 54S-Zane Lawrence[6]

4. 8L-Cooper Miller[2]

5. 13-Chase Howard[10]

6. AU11-Cruz Farrell[7]

7. 32T-Jason Tessier[8]

8. 97L-Brandon Lewis[9]

DNS: 3U-Landon Henry

DNS: 88-Troy Jordan

Toyota Racing Development A-Feature (30 Laps)

1. 93-Ryder McCutcheon[1]

2. 67-Jacob Denney[3]

3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]

4. 4-Kale Drake[6]

5. 67K-Colton Robinson[9]

6. 7U-Karter Sarff[8]

7. 32A-Alex Sewell[12]

8. 32-Trey Marcham[15]

9. 11A-Andrew Felker[17]

10. 32J-KJ Snow[13]

11. 8L-Cooper Miller[20]

12. 54S-Zane Lawrence[19]

13. 14-Harley Hollan[18]

14. 13-Chase Howard[21]

15. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[14]

16. 40D-Drake Edwards[2]

17. 12W-Caiden Warren[16]

18. 40X-Mack Leopard[10]

19. 21-Matt Sherrell[11]

20. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]

21. 27X-Kyle Jones[5]

22. AU11-Cruz Farrell[22]