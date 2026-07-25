Sanford Wins Action Sprint Tour Main at Can-Am Speedway

LaFargeville, NY (July 24, 2026) — George Stanford won the Action Sprint Tour feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway. Josh Verne, Jr, Liam Martin, Ken Klinkowsky from 21st starting position, and Bruno Richard rounded out the top five.
Action Sprint Tour
Can-Am Speedway
LaFargeville, New York
Friday, July 24, 2026
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 36C-Mark Webb[1]
2. 89N-Chris Neathers[2]
3. 25-George Sanford[6]
4. 271-Tiger Chapman[3]
5. 74-Will Fisher[5]
6. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[7]
7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]
8. M52-Marc Surprenant[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. Z28-Tucker Donath[2]
2. 9-Liam Martin[3]
3. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]
4. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[7]
5. 77-Liam Ladouceur[6]
6. 26X-Campbell Baker[8]
7. X-Josh Vanbrocklin[5]
8. 133-Matthew Moore[1]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 72-Bruno Richard[3]
2. 53-Logan Shwedyk[1]
3. 16-Anthony Fiorentino[2]
4. 92-Adam Turner[7]
5. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[4]
6. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[8]
7. 2X-Mike Amell[6]
8. 4-Emma Donath[5]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 87-Andrew Hennessy[4]
2. 24-Kody Graham[1]
3. 51-Lee Ladouceur[3]
4. 14W-Kyle Wilson[8]
5. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]
6. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]
7. 21L-Eric Laurendeau[6]
8. 20-Johnny Miller[2]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[3]
2. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[2]
3. 26X-Campbell Baker[1]
4. X-Josh Vanbrocklin[7]
5. 2X-Mike Amell[5]
6. 4-Emma Donath[10]
7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]
8. 21L-Eric Laurendeau[6]
9. M52-Marc Surprenant[9]
10. 2-Travis Hofstetter[8]
11. 133-Matthew Moore[12]
DNS: 20-Johnny Miller
Feature (25 Laps)
1. 25-George Sanford[1]
2. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[2]
3. 9-Liam Martin[8]
4. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[21]
5. 72-Bruno Richard[4]
6. 271-Tiger Chapman[17]
7. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]
8. 51-Lee Ladouceur[14]
9. Z28-Tucker Donath[5]
10. 36C-Mark Webb[6]
11. X-Josh Vanbrocklin[24]
12. 16X-Keegan Baker[13]
13. 77-Liam Ladouceur[18]
14. 26X-Campbell Baker[23]
15. 24K-Kiana Teal[16]
16. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[20]
17. 53-Logan Shwedyk[11]
18. 89N-Chris Neathers[10]
19. 92-Adam Turner[9]
20. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[22]
21. 24-Kody Graham[12]
22. 14W-Kyle Wilson[7]
23. 16-Anthony Fiorentino[15]
24. 74-Will Fisher[19]