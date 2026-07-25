Sanford Wins Action Sprint Tour Main at Can-Am Speedway

LaFargeville, NY (July 24, 2026) — George Stanford won the Action Sprint Tour feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway. Josh Verne, Jr, Liam Martin, Ken Klinkowsky from 21st starting position, and Bruno Richard rounded out the top five.

Action Sprint Tour

Can-Am Speedway

LaFargeville, New York

Friday, July 24, 2026

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 36C-Mark Webb[1]

2. 89N-Chris Neathers[2]

3. 25-George Sanford[6]

4. 271-Tiger Chapman[3]

5. 74-Will Fisher[5]

6. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[7]

7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]

8. M52-Marc Surprenant[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. Z28-Tucker Donath[2]

2. 9-Liam Martin[3]

3. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]

4. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[7]

5. 77-Liam Ladouceur[6]

6. 26X-Campbell Baker[8]

7. X-Josh Vanbrocklin[5]

8. 133-Matthew Moore[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Bruno Richard[3]

2. 53-Logan Shwedyk[1]

3. 16-Anthony Fiorentino[2]

4. 92-Adam Turner[7]

5. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[4]

6. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[8]

7. 2X-Mike Amell[6]

8. 4-Emma Donath[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Andrew Hennessy[4]

2. 24-Kody Graham[1]

3. 51-Lee Ladouceur[3]

4. 14W-Kyle Wilson[8]

5. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]

6. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]

7. 21L-Eric Laurendeau[6]

8. 20-Johnny Miller[2]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[3]

2. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[2]

3. 26X-Campbell Baker[1]

4. X-Josh Vanbrocklin[7]

5. 2X-Mike Amell[5]

6. 4-Emma Donath[10]

7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]

8. 21L-Eric Laurendeau[6]

9. M52-Marc Surprenant[9]

10. 2-Travis Hofstetter[8]

11. 133-Matthew Moore[12]

DNS: 20-Johnny Miller

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 25-George Sanford[1]

2. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[2]

3. 9-Liam Martin[8]

4. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[21]

5. 72-Bruno Richard[4]

6. 271-Tiger Chapman[17]

7. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]

8. 51-Lee Ladouceur[14]

9. Z28-Tucker Donath[5]

10. 36C-Mark Webb[6]

11. X-Josh Vanbrocklin[24]

12. 16X-Keegan Baker[13]

13. 77-Liam Ladouceur[18]

14. 26X-Campbell Baker[23]

15. 24K-Kiana Teal[16]

16. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[20]

17. 53-Logan Shwedyk[11]

18. 89N-Chris Neathers[10]

19. 92-Adam Turner[9]

20. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[22]

21. 24-Kody Graham[12]

22. 14W-Kyle Wilson[7]

23. 16-Anthony Fiorentino[15]

24. 74-Will Fisher[19]