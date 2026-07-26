Ryan Timms Wins Another Great One at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 25, 2026) – Ryan Timms is as hot as it was on Saturday during Van Wall Equipment Night at the Knoxville Raceway! The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma driver swept both the 410 and 360 features last week at Knoxville, before grabbing wins at Huset’s Speedway in South Dakota Sunday and Jackson Motorplex Friday night, making this his fifth in a row. The win was worth $6,000 and was the eleventh of his career here aboard the Liebig Motorsports #10. Clint Garner led the distance in the Randall Roofing 360 main event, giving him 50 career wins in that class.

The Leighton State Bank 410 25-lap feature began with Brian Brown taking off, ahead of Timms, Hank Davis, Austin McCarl and Rees Moran. McCarl used the low side to gain third from Davis on lap two. Justin Henderson entered the top five on lap three, and continued into fourth as he passed Davis on lap four.

At that point, Jack Anderson spun in turn two, bringing caution and setting up a restart that saw Brown leading Timms, McCarl, Henderson and Davis. Timms was able to gain the point on the restart, but on lap six, Brown put a slider across Timms’ nose in turn one to lead that lap.

On lap seven, Timms used the high side to drive back by Brown and take the lead. Meanwhile, Henderson continued his fast pace on the low side, shooting by McCarl for third. Kaleb Johnson entered the top five as well, after starting in row six.

On lap ten, McCarl passed Henderson again in a great race for that position, as the leaders entered lapped traffic. On lap 13, Timms got into the back of the lapped car of Matt Juhl, lifting his front end, and allowing Brown to close on his rear bumper.

McCarl gained on Brown, and the two raced for that position, but Henderson was also within striking distance. The veteran passed both on lap 16 to take the second spot. On lap 19, Jace Park got into the turn two wall, setting up a six lap dash to the finish.

On the restart, Brown disposed of Henderson quickly and set his sights on Timms. JJ Hickle entered the top five and passed McCarl for fourth in the late stages.

The veteran Brown kept the heat on Timms in the late stages, but the youngster held him off. Henderson was third, ahead of Hickle and McCarl. Johnson, Moran, Davis, Lynton Jeffrey and Tasker Phillips rounded out the top ten. Timms set quick time over the 32-car field and won his heat. Moran, Brown and Davis also won heats. Jack Anderson claimed the B main.

“It’s the month of money, so it’s a good time to be running good,” said Timms in Victory Lane. “I heard (Brown) back there. You have to be perfect with veterans like Brown and Justin Henderson behind you. (Brown) is one of the best to do it here at Knoxville, and he showed no mercy there for sure (on the slider). I consider him a friend of mine and a kind of mentor. He’s a good guy to know and be friends with. He wants the best for me for sure, but more than that, he wants to beat me. It’s awesome to race with Brian. It was just good hard racing. It was a great maneuver behind him, and kind of slowed me up. (Earlier) I saw Matt (Juhl) was running low the whole time. I saw him dip down to go to the bottom, but the other cars did too at that point. He looked like he caught some dirty air and slid up. I kind of saw it coming, there was just a big speed difference. I couldn’t ‘whoa it up.’ That was a close call. I wasn’t sure how that was going to end up. It took me forever to get would back up and get going. I saw Brown got up behind me. Somehow I was able to keep him behind me. It was a crazy one.”

Clint Garner shot out from his pole position in the 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 main event ahead of Brady Baker, Tasker Phillips, Evan Semerad and Sawyer Phillips. Two laps in, Sawyer got over the turn two cushion and slowed, allowing Matt Juhl into the top five. On lap three, Tasker took second from Baker.

Semerad had things going on the low side, and shot under Baker for third on lap eight. A circuit later, Juhl passed Baker for fourth. On lap ten, Semerad’s great run came to an end, when he pulled off. At that point, Garner led Tasker, Juhl, Baker and JJ Hickle.

Hickle continued moving forward, grabbing fourth from Baker on lap 12. By lap 15, Garner had put lapped cars between he and Tasker and had opened a three second lead. Hickle continued his charge, getting by Juhl for third.

Up front, Garner was never challenged in winning his fiftieth career 360 feature here. Tasker was second, ahead of Hickle, Juhl and Kade Higday, who gained his top five late. Baker, Cam Martin, Sawyer, Dustin Selvage and Riley Goodno completed the top ten. Brandon Worthington got upside down after the checkers, but was uninjured. Alex Vande Voort and Martin set quick time in their respective groups in the 41-car field, and Goodno, Higday, Selvage and Juhl won the heats. Garrett Benson took the B main. After the feature, Tasker Phillips was disqualified for not reporting to tech following the race.

“I’m happy to get it (#50),” said Garner. “I was hoping we could get it this year. They are so hard to get. The night didn’t take off the way I wanted it to. (The invert) worked out for us. Anyone who comes to Knoxville…you don’t need to be quick time. We were tenth quick or something, and the heat race was just o.k. We got put in the front row and here we stand.”

Join us Saturday, August 1 for the Weiler Tribute to the Lasoski Family Presented by Iowa Lottery and 410 Border Battle Night! The Leighton State Bank 410’s will be racing for serious cash and the Randall Roofing 360’s will also in action again as they tune up for the 36th Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Van Wall Equipment Night Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.213 (23) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.356 (26); 3. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.397 (9); 4. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.440 (4); 5. 17A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 15.517 (6); 6. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.525 (27); 7. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 15.554 (24); 8. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.609 (1); 9. 88W, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.620 (32); 10. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 15.627 (11); 11. 19, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.670 (30); 12. 2KS, Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK, 15.673 (10); 13. 12X, Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 15.686 (22); 14. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.689 (29); 15. 74, Xavier Doney, Odessa, MO, 15.700 (18); 16. 21D, Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO, 15.711 (5); 17. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.715 (13); 18. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.717 (17); 19. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.719 (28); 20. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.722 (15); 21. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.757 (19); 22. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.777 (14); 23. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.784 (3); 24. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.797 (16); 25. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 15.879 (20); 26. 27B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 15.909 (2); 27. 74S, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN, 15.929 (25); 28. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 15.994 (21); 29. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 16.041 (7); 30. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.160 (12); 31. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.285 (8); 32. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.306 (31)

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:06.6: 1. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 2. 88W, Austin McCarl (2); 3. 12X, Landon Crawley (1); 4. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (6); 5. 24, Terry McCarl (5) / 6. 49, Josh Schneiderman (7); 7. 17A, Jack Anderson (3); 8. 44X, Scotty Johnson (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:08.9: 1. 45X, Rees Moran (1); 2. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 3. 2M, JJ Hickle (3); 4. 121, RJ Johnson (2); 5. 27, Carson McCarl (5); 6. 44, Chris Martin (6); 7. 27B, Garrett Benson (7); 8. 15JR, Cole Mincer (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.5: 1. 21, Brian Brown (4); 2. 74, Xavier Doney (1); 3. 19, Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. 22, Riley Goodno (6); 5. 74S, Sammy Swindell (7); 6. 4W, Jamie Ball (5); 7. 09, Matt Juhl (3); 8. 10V, Joe Beaver (8)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:10.6: 1. 2KS, Hank Davis (2); 2. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (3); 3. 21D, Kyle Bellm (1); 4. 28, Jace Park (4); 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (6); 6. 40, Clint Garner (5); 7. 7B, Ben Brown (7); 8. 56, Joe Simbro (8)

B main (started), 13 Laps, NT: 1. 17A, Jack Anderson (1); 2. 09, Matt Juhl (2); 3. 44, Chris Martin (4); 4. 49, Josh Schneiderman (3) / 5. 4W, Jamie Ball (5); 6. 15JR, Cole Mincer (10); 7. 27B, Garrett Benson (7); 8. 10V, Joe Beaver (11); 9. 44X, Scotty Johnson (9); 10. 40, Clint Garner (6); 11. 7B, Ben Brown (8); 12. 56, Joe Simbro (12)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 2. 21, Brian Brown (2); 3. 11, Justin Henderson (6); 4. 2M, JJ Hickle (10); 5. 88W, Austin McCarl (5); 6. 19, Kaleb Johnson (11); 7. 45X, Rees Moran (3); 8. 2KS, Hank Davis (1); 9. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (8); 10. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (13); 11. 44, Chris Martin (23); 12. 24, Terry McCarl (17); 13. 27, Carson McCarl (18); 14. 12X, Landon Crawley (9); 15. 22, Riley Goodno (15); 16. 49, Josh Schneiderman (24); 17. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (20); 18. 74, Xavier Doney (7); 19. 17A, Jack Anderson (21); 20. 09, Matt Juhl (22); 21. 74S, Sammy Swindell (19); 22. 28, Jace Park (16); 23. 21D, Kyle Bellm (12); 24. 121, RJ Johnson (14). Lap Leaders: Br. Brown 1-4, Timms 5, Brown 6, Timms 7-25. Hard-charger: Ch. Martin.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials, Group #1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Ankeny, IA, 16.259 (8); 2. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.316 (6); 3. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.325 (17); 4. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.398 (1); 5. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.422 (18); 6. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.436 (4); 7. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.444 (19); 8. 04, Mason Heimbaugh, Pleasant Hill, IA, 16.458 (3); 9. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 16.463 (5); 10. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.463 (12); 11. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.466 (20); 12. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.467 (21); 13. 7T, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 16.591 (11); 14. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 16.667 (13); 15. 3Z, Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, NE, 16.693 (14); 16. 63T, Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 16.704 (9); 17. 6, Logan Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.794 (15); 18. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.848 (2); 19. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 17.184 (10); 20. 32, Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 17.737 (7); 21. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 17.737 (16)

Time Trials, Group #2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.285 (1); 2. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.294 (3); 3. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.371 (15); 4. 47, Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 16.399 (5); 5. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK, 16.413 (4); 6. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.436 (18); 7. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.521 (11); 8. 71B, Brady Baker, Alexander, AR, 16.588 (9); 9. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.592 (17); 10. 56, Johnn Cressman, Hartford, SD, 16.632 (19); 11. 9L, Laney Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.687 (20); 12. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.712 (10); 13. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.781 (12); 14. 20AU, Brayden Cooley, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 16.781 (7); 15. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 16.809 (16); 16. 11T, Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 16.867 (14); 17. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.885 (6); 18. 27B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 16.901 (13); 19. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 17.213 (2); 20. 52D, Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO, 17.229 (8)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.7: 1. 22X, Riley Goodno (2); 2. 63, JJ Hickle (3); 3. 7G, Jackson Gray (1); 4. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (4); 5. 57, Cam Sorrels (5) / 6. 7T, Tyler Lee (7); 7. 86, Timothy Smith (6); 8. 3Z, Cole Vanderheiden (8); 9. 6, Logan Moore (9); 10. 83, Kurt Mueller (11); 11. 14, Aidan Zoutte (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 24H, Kade Higday (4); 2. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (6); 3. 40, Clint Garner (5); 4. 22P, Jesse Pate (2); 5. 63T, Jack Thomas (8) / 6. 6B, AJ Johnson (3); 7. T4, Tyler Graves (7); 8. 33, Alan Zoutte (9); 9. 32, Riley Valentine (10); 10. 04, Mason Heimbaugh (1)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.5: 1. 7, Dustin Selvage (1); 2. 8M, Kade Morton (2); 3. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (3); 4. 4, Cameron Martin (4); 5. 22, Ryan Leavitt (5) / 6. 01, Carson McCarl (7); 7. 9L, Laney Moore (6); 8. 3R, Russell Potter (9); 9. 1A, John Anderson (10); 10. 26, Chase Young (8)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 1:56.8: 1. 09, Matt Juhl (2); 2. 59, Evan Semerad (4); 3. 71B, Brady Baker (1); 4. 71, Brandon Worthington (6); 5. 11T, Trey Meredith (8) / 6. 27B, Garrett Benson (9); 7. 56, Johnn Cressman (5); 8. 47, Tony Shilling (3); 9. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (7); 10. 52D, Skyler Daly (10)

B main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. 27B, Garrett Benson (5); 2. 47, Tony Shilling (2); 3. 01, Carson McCarl (4); 4. 9L, Laney Moore (7) / 5. 86, Timothy Smith (6); 6. 7T, Tyler Lee (3); 7. 3Z, Cole Vanderheiden (10); 8. 83, Kurt Mueller (17); 9. T4, Tyler Graves (8); 10. 6, Logan Moore (13); 11. 26, Chase Young (18); 12. 1A, John Anderson (14); 13. 52D, Skyler Daly (20); 14. 32, Riley Valentine (15); 15. 56, Johnn Cressman (9); 16. 14, Aidan Zoutte (21); 17. 6B, AJ Johnson (1); 18. 3R, Russell Potter (11); 19. 04, Mason Heimbaugh (19); 20. 33, Alan Zoutte (12); 21. (DNS) 20AU, Brayden Cooley

A main (started), 20 Laps, 5:48.7: 1. 40, Clint Garner (1); 2. 63, JJ Hickle (7); 3. 09, Matt Juhl (10); 4. 24H, Kade Higday (9); 5. 71B, Brady Baker (2); 6. 4, Cameron Martin (14); 7. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (5); 8. 7, Dustin Selvage (12); 9. 22X, Riley Goodno (11); 10. 01, Carson McCarl (23); 11. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (13); 12. 8M, Kade Morton (8); 13. 57, Cam Sorrels (17); 14. 9L, Laney Moore (24); 15. 22, Ryan Leavitt (18); 16. 22P, Jesse Pate (15); 17. 27B, Garrett Benson (21); 18. 63T, Jack Thomas (19); 19. 11T, Trey Meredith (20); 20. 7G, Jackson Gray (3); 21. 71, Brandon Worthington (16); 22. 59, Evan Semerad (6); 23. DNS – 47, Tony Shilling 24. DQ (No Report to Tech) 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (4). Lap Leader: Garner 1-20. Hard-charger: C. McCarl.