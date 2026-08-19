Empire Super Sprints Quebec Swing Up Next

By Curtis Berleue

(Oswego, NY) | Dating back to 1994, the Empire Super Sprints have traditionally made at least one trip per season to the Province of Quebec, and 2026 is no different. This Friday, the tour will visit Autodrome Granby in Granby, QC and on Saturday stop at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, QC. Both races will pay $3,000 to win and $500 to start.

The visit to Quebec will be the last two stops in the 2026 version of the Transport Benoit Lafleur Canadian Tour. After winning the last Canadian Tour event two Sundays ago at Cornwall, Jordan Thomas currently holds the point lead over Zach Sobotka and Jordan Poirier.

In overall championship standings, it is perennial champion Jordan Poirier with the edge on the field. Zach Sobotka is currently second in the overall standings as well, with Davie Franek third, Jordan Thomas fourth and Jason Barney rounding out the top five.

With one trip to both Granby and Drummond last season, Alex Therrien (Granby) and Dylan Swiernik (Drummond) both sat in victory lane. It was both drivers first win at each track, and both will look to repeat their success this weekend.

For gate times, admission prices and a nightly run of events, please visit each tracks website and social pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social pages. Fans can also tune in to FloRacing on Friday to catch all of the action from Granby live.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 21 –Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 22 – Autodrome Drummond – Drummondville, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Friday, September 4 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)