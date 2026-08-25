POWRi National & West Midget Leagues in Summer Sendoff at Sweet Springs

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (8/24/26) – Summer intensity peaks in the Show-Me State as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League charge back into Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the Summer Sendoff on August 28–29.
Serving as the final of two annual appearances in 2026, the weekend promises nonstop, wheel-to-wheel midget action on the tight 1/8-mile oval.
Friday, August 28 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 Restricted Micro
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 Jr Sprint
Details:
Pits Open: 3:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Engine Heat: 6:10 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing Following Hot Laps
Prices:
Adult GA: $20.00
Senior/Military: $15.00
Youth (6–12): $10.00
Kids (5 & Under): FREE
Pit Pass: $40.00
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598845
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505553
Saturday, August 29 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 Restricted Micro
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 Jr Sprint
Details:
Pits Open: 3:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Engine Heat: 6:10 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing Following Hot Laps
Prices:
Adult GA: $20.00
Senior/Military: $15.00
Youth (6–12): $10.00
Kids (5 & Under): FREE
Pit Pass: $40.00
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598848
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505571
For more Sweet Springs information, including points and driver profiles, visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com | 12917 Saline 127 Hwy | Sweet Springs, MO 65351
Catch the action LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.
Entering its fourteenth season, the National Open Wheel 600 Series continues to sanction premier micro sprint racing nationwide. Learn more at www.NOW600Series.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.