POWRi National & West Midget Leagues in Summer Sendoff at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/24/26) – Summer intensity peaks in the Show-Me State as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League charge back into Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the Summer Sendoff on August 28–29.

Serving as the final of two annual appearances in 2026, the weekend promises nonstop, wheel-to-wheel midget action on the tight 1/8-mile oval.

Friday, August 28 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Restricted Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Prices:

Adult GA: $20.00

Senior/Military: $15.00

Youth (6–12): $10.00

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598845

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505553

Saturday, August 29 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Restricted Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Prices:

Adult GA: $20.00

Senior/Military: $15.00

Youth (6–12): $10.00

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598848

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505571

For more Sweet Springs information, including points and driver profiles, visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com | 12917 Saline 127 Hwy | Sweet Springs, MO 65351

Catch the action LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

Entering its fourteenth season, the National Open Wheel 600 Series continues to sanction premier micro sprint racing nationwide. Learn more at www.NOW600Series.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.