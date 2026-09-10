Benton Speedway Showdown Awaits POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

Belleville, IL. (9/7/26) – The late-season push heats up as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League returns to Benton Speedway for the annual “Winged Fall Frenzy” on Saturday, September 12.

Saturday, September 12 | Benton Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Street Stocks

B-Mods

Mod Lites

Kid Modz

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602481

For more information about Benton Speedway, visit www.BentonSpeedway.com or follow the track on all major social media platforms | 817 County Highway 505, Benton, MO 63736 | 573-545-5399.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.