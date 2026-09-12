Jett Barnes Conquers Moberly for Second Career ASCS National Tour Victory

From Matt Skipper

MOBERLY, MO (September 12, 2026) — Jett Barnes owns half as many American Sprint Car Series wins as he does career starts.

The 15-year-old pilot made his first appearance at Moberly Motorsports Park Saturday night and stood out with a 25-lap masterclass in the Jason Meyers Racing No. 14.

Barnes and Cameron Martin led the field of 25 360 Sprint Cars to the opening green flag. Martin built momentum around the cushion faster than Barnes on the bottom to help propel him to the lead.

Martin held firm in the top spot until the yellow flag flew on Lap 7. While Martin got a good jump on the restart, Barnes had a better launch. The Visalia, CA driver reached Martin’s back bumper, then tossed a successful slide job in Turns 3-4 to become the new leader.

Barnes formed a pace around the middle line to separate himself from Martin by one second until lapped traffic invaded his sightlines. The Californian used his speed to slice through the traffic from both the high and low lanes while Martin was unable to keep up.

When the final caution flew with seven laps remaining, the field behind Barnes prepared for a final attempt to take away the lead. He did not allow a chance as he executed the restart to perfection and inflated the gap to a two-second lead through the final circuits around the Missouri racetrack.

Barnes took the checkered flag for his second Series win in his fourth career appearance. He also became the youngest two-time winner on the ASCS National Tour at 15 years, three months, and 16 days old.

“I feel like the last couple races, I’ve had a lot of fun,” Barnes said. “I’m just thankful that Jason lets me go out and race. I like to go to different racetracks, so it’s definitely fun. You definitely have a lot more time to think down the straightaways, but they’re a lot bigger than home, so I gotta get used to them.”

Martin drove his Sprint Car to a runner-up finish, and Sam Hafertepe Jr. took the last spot on the podium in a pivotal points night. Martin’s brother, Chris, finished fourth, and Jace Park took fifth.

ASCS National Tour

Moberly Motorsports Park

Moberly, Missouri

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.795[5]

2. 95-Matt Covington, 15.108[4]

3. 21H-Levi Hinck, 15.128[8]

4. 55-Chase Brown, 15.183[2]

5. 23-Seth Bergman, 15.309[9]

6. 1S-Justin Henderson, 15.382[6]

7. 75-Tyler Blank, 15.425[1]

8. 20D-Jacob Dye, 15.616[7]

9. 14Z-Aidan Zoutte, 15.617[10]

10. 77-Bret Klabunde, 15.646[3]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 88C-Brogan Carder, 15.067[9]

2. 44-Chris Martin, 15.089[7]

3. 27B-Garrett Benson, 15.148[10]

4. 28-Jace Park, 15.169[3]

5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.268[1]

6. 57-Cam Sorrels, 15.297[2]

7. 3-Cole Schroeder, 15.332[4]

8. 88-Terry Easum, 15.399[6]

9. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 15.502[8]

10. 3R-Russell Potter, 15.614[5]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 4W-Jamie Ball, 15.133[6]

2. 4-Cameron Martin, 15.236[8]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 15.263[3]

4. 86-Scott Bogucki, 15.287[9]

5. 53-Joe Beaver, 15.331[1]

6. 63-Jack Thomas, 15.511[7]

7. 52D-Skyler Daly, 15.567[2]

8. 77X-John Klabunde, 15.590[5]

9. 7G-Jackson Gray, 15.703[4]

Qualifying Flight D (2 Laps)

1. 14-Jett Barnes, 14.888[5]

2. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 15.067[4]

3. 11J-Wyatt Miller, 15.123[9]

4. 9B-Jake Bubak, 15.133[2]

5. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 15.257[1]

6. 7-Dustin Selvage, 15.386[8]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 15.518[3]

8. 11-Trey Meredith, 15.518[7]

9. 33-Alan Zoutte, 16.582[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

3. 55-Chase Brown[3]

4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

5. 21H-Levi Hinck[2]

6. 1S-Justin Henderson[6]

7. 75-Tyler Blank[7]

8. 77-Bret Klabunde[10]

9. 20D-Jacob Dye[8]

10. 14Z-Aidan Zoutte[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[1]

2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]

3. 27B-Garrett Benson[2]

4. 28-Jace Park[3]

5. 3-Cole Schroeder[7]

6. 88C-Brogan Carder[4]

7. 57-Cam Sorrels[6]

8. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[9]

9. 88-Terry Easum[8]

10. 3R-Russell Potter[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin[1]

2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[2]

3. 4W-Jamie Ball[4]

4. 86-Scott Bogucki[3]

5. 63-Jack Thomas[6]

6. 53-Joe Beaver[5]

7. 7G-Jackson Gray[9]

8. 77X-John Klabunde[8]

9. 52D-Skyler Daly[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]

2. 14-Jett Barnes[4]

3. 11J-Wyatt Miller[2]

4. 9B-Jake Bubak[3]

5. 16G-Austyn Gossel[5]

6. 7-Dustin Selvage[6]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante[7]

8. 11-Trey Meredith[8]

9. 33-Alan Zoutte[9]

C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[1]

2. 77X-John Klabunde[3]

3. 11-Trey Meredith[2]

4. 20D-Jacob Dye[7]

5. 52D-Skyler Daly[6]

6. 88-Terry Easum[5]

7. 77-Bret Klabunde[4]

8. 14Z-Aidan Zoutte[10]

9. 33-Alan Zoutte[8]

10. 3R-Russell Potter[9]

Dash (5 Laps)

1. 14-Jett Barnes[2]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[4]

3. 27B-Garrett Benson[1]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

5. 44-Chris Martin[5]

6. 95-Matt Covington[6]

7. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]

8. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 16G-Austyn Gossel[3]

2. 3-Cole Schroeder[4]

3. 88C-Brogan Carder[1]

4. 21H-Levi Hinck[2]

5. 53-Joe Beaver[6]

6. 1S-Justin Henderson[7]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante[11]

8. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[13]

9. 63-Jack Thomas[5]

10. 75-Tyler Blank[10]

11. 7-Dustin Selvage[8]

12. 7G-Jackson Gray[12]

13. 77X-John Klabunde[14]

14. 57-Cam Sorrels[9]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 14-Jett Barnes[1]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[2]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

4. 44-Chris Martin[5]

5. 28-Jace Park[14]

6. 16G-Austyn Gossel[17]

7. 95-Matt Covington[6]

8. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[9]

9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[10]

10. 4W-Jamie Ball[8]

11. 49-Josh Schneiderman[7]

12. 9B-Jake Bubak[13]

13. 27B-Garrett Benson[3]

14. 3-Cole Schroeder[18]

15. 23-Seth Bergman[16]

16. 88C-Brogan Carder[19]

17. 53-Joe Beaver[21]

18. 63-Jack Thomas[25]

19. 11J-Wyatt Miller[11]

20. 86-Scott Bogucki[15]

21. 55-Chase Brown[12]

22. 88-Terry Easum[24]

23. 21H-Levi Hinck[20]

24. 1S-Justin Henderson[22]

25. 88R-Ryder Laplante[23]