American Sprint Car Series Awards Banquet Wraps Final Bow on 35th Season

By Matt Skipper

TULSA, OK (October 19, 2026) — As the dust settled on the American Sprint Car Series’ 35th season, a championship trophy and special awards awaited ASCS teams at Sunday night’s Awards Banquet in Tulsa.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosted the annual ceremony, bringing together champions and guests of honor from the National and regional levels to hand out checks and close out the 2026 season.

National Champion: Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. added to his place in Sprint Car history in 2026 with a record-setting seventh ASCS National Tour championship.

The Sunnyvale, TX veteran began the year with five podiums and the Sonoran Clash event title before starting his winning streak in June.

Hafertepe did not have an easy path to the crown, though. He battled Matt Covington and Seth Bergman throughout the year for the top spot in the overall standings. Entering the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling season finale, he held a slim 21-point lead over Covington that he needed to manage over the 40-lap Feature.

The Hill’s Racing Team No. 15H marched from an eighth-place start to take the lead on the final lap for his seventh win of the season and set the new all-time title record. Hafertepe and car owner Miles Hill left the evening with two Emmett Hahn trophies between driver and owner points.

“I owe it all to Miles and this team,” Hafertepe said. “For the last nine years, you’ve given us everything we need. This team never wavered this entire year, and as a driver, it’s the best kind of ownership you can have. It’s been a long road for us. I look back to Creek County, and I just didn’t want to win that championship by riding around there. Seven is such a special number, and it’s been a good ride.”

BRODIX Rookie of the Year: Cole Schroeder

What started as a dream became reality for Cole Schroeder in 2026.

The Bozeman, MT native took on the challenge of a national tour for the first time with the 360 Sprint Cars, with the majority of tracks being a first-time visit. Schroeder earned three top fives, 11 top-10s, and a career-high second-place finish in the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial at Big Sky Speedway.

Taking a seventh-place result in the standings and clinching the Rookie of the Year award, Schroeder received a fresh set of BRODIX cylinder heads that match ASCS specifications.

Lee Maier Crew Chief of the Year: Bobby Craft

Bobby Craft carries a personal honor with the Lee Maier Crew Chief of the Year award.

Having been involved in Sprint Car racing for over 50 years, he shares a close friendship with inaugural ASCS champion Garry Lee Maier and his late father, Lee.

Working between full-time drivers Austyn Gossel and Ryder Laplante in 2026, Craft has his eyes set on fostering the next generation of Sprint Car drivers with his knowledge and mechanical skills while using the lessons learned from the valuable bond shared with the Maier family.

“There’s only a few people in this room that knew Lee,” Craft said. “He was so smart. When I worked for Karl (Kinser), we were leading, and we would clean a shock. We’d bring a five-gallon bucket of shocks to the track because we didn’t have a clip. Lee was the man that designed the clip. He was the man behind all that. We owe so much to him. This is a great privilege. Anything I’ve ever won, championships and all, this probably tops it off. Thank you all.”

Sportsmanship Award: Terry Easum & Kacee Frazier

While the teams of ASCS appear at the track to beat the competition, respect and camaraderie between drivers and crew members rise beyond the season’s statistics.

Broken Arrow, OK’s Terry Easum and fiancé Kacee Frazier exemplified sportsmanship beyond the track, lending a helping hand to anybody who needed it and always bringing a positive attitude at every race they contested. Their kindness and friendship earned them the 2026 Sportsmanship Award.

Jason Johnson Hard Charger Award: Seth Bergman

Seth Bergman knew how to bust a move from the drop of the green flag.

Passing 77 cars in Feature competition throughout the course of the season, the 2024 Series champion earned the Jason Johnson Hard Charger Award. The accolade is a special honor for Bergman as he formed a close relationship with the “Ragin’ Cajun” throughout his tenure in ASCS and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“Well, I knew we weren’t good at qualifying this year,” Bergman said jokingly. “It’s hard to not get emotional when you talk about a man like Jason. He and I were friends and helped me so much along the way. He was a great driver and human being, and I am honored to receive this award in Jason’s name.”

Gary Wright Determination Award: Kyler Johnson

Since joining the American Sprint Car Series as a rookie in 2022, Kyler Johnson has shown progression with his brother, Kahne, by his side as crew chief.

The 2026 season saw the heights for Johnson in both his personal and professional life as he earned his first career National Tour Feature at Viking Speedway, qualified for his first Saturday Feature start at Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, and welcomed his first daughter, Vivian.

His never-quit attitude and willingness to learn and grow at every race helped the 23-year-old receive the Gary Wright Determination Award – named in honor of the all-time wins leader and four-time Series champion.

Regional Crowns – While Hafertepe received the accolades as a seven-time National Tour champion, seven kings of the ASCS regions were highlighted for their 2026 achievements.

Jack Thomas (Midwest Region)

Bryant Wiedeman (Gunsmoke Region)

Cody Gardner (Hurricane Area Super Sprints)

Bradley Fezard (Sooner Region)

Bryan Gossel (Western Plains Region)

Kelly Miller (Northern Plains Region)

Each of the nine drivers who completed the full run of events in the 2026 season received their points fund checks:

Sam Hafertepe Jr. ($40,000)

Matt Covington ($25,000)

Seth Bergman ($20,000)

Kyler Johnson ($15,000)

Ryder LaPlante ($12,000)

Austyn Gossel ($10,000)

Cole Schroeder ($9,000)

Brogan Carder ($8,000)

Terry Easum ($7,000)

The American Sprint Car Series returns in 2027 at Volusia Speedway Park for the 57th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 4-6.

Where can you find info about Volusia? Click Here

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.