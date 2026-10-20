HALLOWEEN HAVOC AT DEEP SOUTH SPEEDWAY NEXT UP FOR USCS OCT. 24

By Roby Helm

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – October 17, 2026

– The USCS presents Halloween Havoc at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, AL is next up event for the Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour on Saturday night, October 24. There will also be a full Stock Race racing program, with Special Events and plenty of extras for kids of all ages.

The USCS Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars are pound-for-pound the most powerful short track race cars in the World and will turn the fastest speeds ever recorded at Deep South Speedway. They will run a full racing program with Heat Races, the Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash, and a Feature Race.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN leads the USCS National Point Standings with two races left on the series’ 2026 schedule. Gray is looking for his unprecedented 17th USCS title, and a milestone 100th series career win.

The Stock Car Racing portion of Halloween Havoc will feature the Crate Racin’ USA Late Models in a $2,000-to-win Feature Race along with Factory Stocks and Pure Stocks. The Crown Vic and Bomber Divisions will compete in the $500-to-win Full Moon Showdown with the highest finishing Bomber taking a $100 Bonus.

The funniest race of the night, and the year, will be the Great Pumpkin Race On Wheels. Any race car can be used in the event with a pumpkin fastened to their hood. Speed probably won’t be as important in the final race of the night, as a slow go to keep the pumpkin on their hood for five laps!!!

Off track activities include a Halloween Costume Contest for kids 0-12 and kids 13 to 100. There will also be Candy, Candy, Candy with a Pumpkin Carving Contest and there will be a Trunk or Treat on the track in front of the grandstand with goodies handed out to fans of all ages from their favorite drivers.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with Racing scheduled for 7 p.m. General Admission Tickets are $25 for Adults and Youth Tickets for ages 6 to 11 are $10. Pit Passes are $40 for Adults and Youth 6-11 are admitted to the Pits for $20. Children 5 and under are admitted Free in all areas. Deep South Speedway is located at 32971 State Road 59 in Loxley, AL.

For more information about Deep South Speedway visit their website at www.deepsouthspeedway.org, their Facebook page at Deep South Speedway, or call 850-698-3776. For more information about USCS visit their website at www.uscsracing.com, their Facebook page at USCS Racing, or call 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, XC Gear, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, Builtwiser Wings, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.