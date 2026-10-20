POWRi National & West Midget League in Throwdown in Thunder Town Season Finale

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/19/26) – A season of relentless racing reaches its crescendo as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League reunite at I-44 Speedway for the Throwdown in Thunder Town on October 23–24, delivering a triumphant close to an action-packed year.

Friday, October 23 | Throwdown in Thunder Town

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Pricing:

Adult GA: $20.00

Seniors (65+): $15.00

Kids (10 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599286

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505643

Saturday, October 24 | Championship Night

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599289

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505661

For additional track information, visit www.i-44speedway.com | 4100 SW 149th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Catch the season finale LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.