POWRi National & West Midget League in Throwdown in Thunder Town Season Finale

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (10/19/26) – A season of relentless racing reaches its crescendo as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League reunite at I-44 Speedway for the Throwdown in Thunder Town on October 23–24, delivering a triumphant close to an action-packed year.
Friday, October 23 | Throwdown in Thunder Town
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Restrictor Micro
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 Jr Sprint
Details:
Pits Open: 3:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Engine Heat: 5:40 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Racing Following Hot Laps
Pricing:
Adult GA: $20.00
Seniors (65+): $15.00
Kids (10 & Under): FREE
Pit Pass: $40.00
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599286
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505643
Saturday, October 24 | Championship Night
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Restrictor Micro
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 Jr Sprint
Details:
Pits Open: 3:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Engine Heat: 5:40 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Racing Following Hot Laps
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599289
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505661
For additional track information, visit www.i-44speedway.com | 4100 SW 149th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Catch the season finale LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.