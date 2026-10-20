POWRi National & West Midget League in Throwdown in Thunder Town Season Finale

_Front Page News, POWRi National Midget League, POWRi West Midget League
Parade lap before the opening night of the 2020 Gold Crown Nationals for the POWRi National Midget League. (Mark Funderburk photo)

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (10/19/26) – A season of relentless racing reaches its crescendo as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League reunite at I-44 Speedway for the Throwdown in Thunder Town on October 23–24, delivering a triumphant close to an action-packed year.

Friday, October 23 | Throwdown in Thunder Town

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Pricing:

Adult GA: $20.00

Seniors (65+): $15.00

Kids (10 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599286

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505643

Saturday, October 24 | Championship Night

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599289

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505661

For additional track information, visit www.i-44speedway.com | 4100 SW 149th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Catch the season finale LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.