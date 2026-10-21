Outlaw Speedway’s Hoag Memorial to Cap Off ESS Season this Friday

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | With the annual Hoag Memorial being postponed from last weekend due to cold and wet weather, this Friday will now serve as the season finale for the Empire Super Sprints. Paying $4,000 to win, the Hoag Memorial will be a non-points event, offering drivers, teams and fans one last shot before a long off season.

In the last visit to the Outlaw Speedway, it was Jared Zimbardi picking up the win worth $4,011 in the annual Outlaw Fall Nationals. Other winners this season at Outlaw include Davie Franek (July) and Jordan Hutton (April). All four drivers are always competitive at Outlaw, and look to build on their success early in the season.

With the championship hunt wrapping up a few weeks back for the overall Empire Super Sprints tour title, Fridays event will be a non-points event. Grimes Dairy Equipment has come on board as the presenting sponsor of the Donath Motor Worx dash. The main event will also pay a cool $4,000 to the winner to end the season.

Admission prices and gate times for Friday’s event, along with a nightly schedule of events can be found on both the Outlaw Speedway website and social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 23 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)

Saturday, November 14 – ESS Rules Meeting & Awards Banquet