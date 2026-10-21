Two Big Events Set the Stage for World of Outlaws Texarkana Debut

By Alex Nieten

TEXARKANA, AR (October 20, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to debut in a big way at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

Two huge events are packed into one weekend (Oct. 23-24) as The Greatest Show on Dirt is ready to debut at the dirt track built on the Arkansas side of the city that bridges Texas and Arkansas.

The weekend launches the seventh running of the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends. The World of Outlaws continue to honor one of the best men to ever grace the sport by hosting the $20,000-to-win race, and this year will be Texarkana’s first time hosting it.

Then a new chapter begins for a historic event as the weekend closes out with the Short Track Nationals becoming a World of Outlaws event for the first time. The race was a staple of Little Rock, AR’s I-30 Speedway for several years before the track shuttered at the end of 2022. Now, The Greatest Show on Dirt and Texarkana are rebuilding momentum with the 39th running, showcasing the top Sprint Car talent and dishing out $25,000 to the winner.

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Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

MIKE’S MAKING HISTORY

The Roth Motorsports organization has been around for more than three decades, but Michael “Buddy” Kofoid may be about to secure the best season the team has ever had.

It’s already been an unforgettable 2026 for the pairing as they tackle their third full campaign on tour together. They’ve collected 16 victories and are fresh off their latest thanks to Kofoid topping the Series debut at Belle-Clair. That number is tied for the most Dennis and Teresa Roth’s team has reached in a single season, matching Danny Lasoski’s mark set back in 1999. Five more opportunities are ahead for Kofoid to break the record. The team has also guaranteed at least a tie for the most World of Outlaws wins in 2026. If David Gravel or Sheldon Haudenschild don’t win the final five races, Kofoid and the Roth crew will own sole possession of that honor. Roth Motorsports has never led the “W” category, and Kofoid looks poised to give them that honor for the first time.

Kofoid will make his Texarkana debut this weekend, but new tracks haven’t slowed him this season. Four of his 16 scores this year have been at facilities where he was making his first appearance.

RACIN’ FOR THE RAGIN’ CAJUN

The Jason Johnson Classic is always circled on Jason Johnson Racing’s calendar.

It’s the race that honors their founder and a man beloved across the pit area during his time in the sport. Hard work, integrity, and kindness helped the “Ragin’ Cajun” construct a top-tier Sprint Car organization. Today, Johnson’s cousin Philip Dietz carries on that legacy by leading the No. 41 team as they remain one of the best operations in the sport.

Carson Macedo badly wants to bag a Jason Johnson Classic for his crew as his sixth season with JJR nears its conclusion. He came so close in 2023 when he started on the pole and finished runner-up at 81 Speedway. His last effort in the event was a 2024 top-five finish at Arrowhead Speedway. Jason Johnson Racing has claimed the event once before, coming out on top of the inaugural running in 2019 with David Gravel behind the wheel during a storybook night.

WAYNE’S WORLD

Cole Macedo will have a larger notebook than most teams, helping him this weekend thanks to TwoC Racing Crew Chief Wayne Johnson.

The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) days for Johnson sent him to Texarkana sporadically throughout his long career behind the wheel. He competed there as far back as 1998 and as recently as 2022. The Oklahoma City, OK native tallied a trio of ASCS National Tour podiums there before shifting his role to wrenching on the TwoC Racing No. 2C and jumping back on the World of Outlaws tour in 2025 with Macedo.

The combination of Macedo and TwoC is winding down a sophomore season together that the numbers say has been an improvement. The Lemoore, CA driver’s top 10 total (26) is already six more than last year, and his 2026 average finish is roughly one position better than 2025. He’ll head to Texarkana not entirely unfamiliar with the oval. He and TwoC competed in last year’s Short Track Nationals during a World of Outlaws off-weekend, picking up a pair of 11th-place finishes.

A NEW CHAPTER

The World of Outlaws is ready to help breathe some life into one of the southern Sprint Car scene’s most coveted events.

Some of the sport’s top talent flocked to I-30 Speedway for decades with the goal of winning the Short Track Nationals. The event took a hit when I-30 closed, but Texarkana is putting forth a mighty effort to restore the glory by bringing the best of the best to town.

The list of winners includes names like Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Brad Sweet, Christopher Bell, Jason Meyers, and more. Some of the greatest to ever get behind the wheel made the trip to Arkansas to take on the famed race. Now modern-day superstars like David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Buddy Kofoid, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, and more are ready for their shot to put their name on the legendary list of champions.

#ALLDIRTROADS

The end of the journey is within sight for the world’s best Sprint Car drivers.

Texarkana serves as the final stop before All Dirt Roads lead the tour to The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Nov. 4-7 for the Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals. Time is running out to make a move in the points or end the season on a high note and create momentum to build on heading into 2027.

David Gravel is marching toward a third consecutive championship and will join Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, and Brad Sweet as only the fourth driver to ever reach the feat should he hold on. He holds a 128-point advantage over Buddy Kofoid.

Looking at some battles a little further down the field, Garet Williamson’s sophomore surge has him sitting sixth in the standings, but Donny Schatz is within striking distance, just 22 points back. It’s a four-car brawl for ninth with only 106 points separating spots nine through 12. Emerson Axsom leads that bunch with Spencer Bayston 12 markers behind him and Bill Balog and Chris Windom in pursuit.

For the full standings, CLICK HERE.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24 at Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, AR

AROUND THE TURN

Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 4-7 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (73/79 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (9446 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-128 PTS)

3. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-218 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-308 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-476 PTS)

6. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-688 PTS)

7. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-710 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-1052 PTS)

9. Emerson Axsom – Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27 (-1114 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-1126 PTS)