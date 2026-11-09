First 100 Entries Released For The 2027 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered By NOS Energy Drink

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 8, 2026) For the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered by NOS Energy Drink, the pace to 100 entries was the fastest ever recorded at 14 days.

For the 2027 event, it took 10 days to reach the century mark, with Indiana’s Jeremy Zumwalt triggering the annual reveal of Golden Driller hunters.

Speaking of hunting, three-time Chili Bowl Champion, Christopher Bell, is among the first round of entrants. Capturing Monday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions and Thursday’s Hasty Bake Qualifying Night A-Feature in 2026, Bell would end Saturday eighth in A-Feature competition.

Back behind the wheel of his own Spike / Toyota / PrestineAuction.com No. 21CB, Bell’s team has expanded from two to five entries for the 2027 event.

An all-star cast of competitors, the list starts with three-time and defending Australian Speedcar Champion, Kaidon Brown, who was in Bell’s second entry in 2026. On an absolute tear in the world of Late Models as of late, 2026 Dirt Track World Championship winner Ricky Thornton, Jr. will make the move to drive for Christopher Bell in 2027 along with 2026 USAC Indiana Midget Week Champion, Karter Sarff. One entry remains TBA.

A look at the list of Chili Bowl Rookies, a new country will find representation at the Chili Bowl Nationals. Racing for Stephen Fairfield (aka. Gravy), Jordan McCann brings the nation of Ireland to Tulsa. Not the first time the pair have raced together, McCann competed for Gravy at 2026 POWRi events at Sweet Springs and Port City Raceway.

As of now, the United States, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, and New Zealand are slated to be represented at the 2027 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered By NOS Energy Drink.

With 23 event rookies, 20 former A-Feature starts, an MRN Broadcaster and one Chili Bowl Champion, the first 100 entries include:

0L Kevin Carl

1KM (R) Kelly McDonald

1M Dodge Carlbert

2 TBA

2B Darren Kauffman

2D Matt Sherrell

2F Casey Friedrichsen

2K (R) Kobe Simpson

2MD Marc Dailey

2ND Ryker Pace

2W Tanner Berryhill

D3 Trent Dixon

3 Gage Trube

3N Jake Neuman

3U (R) Landon Henry

3V Jim Vanzant

3VZ TBA

4 (R) Jude Allgayer

5C (R) Cooper Miller

5M Michael Magic

5U Michael Faccinto

6B Brylee Kilmer

7 (R) Drake Cardey

7D Michelle Decker

7G Parker Perry

7SD (R) Jordan McCann

7U (R) Hank Soares

7W (R) Reed Whitney

8J Jonathan Beason

9 Emilio Hoover

9U TBA

11A Andrew Felker

11M Abby Hohlbein

11N Alex Midkiff

11S (R) Shyla Ernst

11T (R) Troy Jordan

12 Tobias Midkiff

12W (R) Caiden Warren

13 Chase Howard

14E TBA

14F Kris Carroll

14J Wout Hoffmans

15D Brant Woods

15V Cole Vanderheiden

17 Kevin Newton

17P Chase Randall

19S TBA

20 Tadd Holliman

20X Kyle Hawse

21BC TBA

21CB Christopher Bell

21H Brady Bacon

21J Kameron Key

21KB Kaidon Brown

21KS Karter Sarff

21L (R) Levi Hinck

21RT Ricky Thornton Jr

21Z (R) Jeremy Zumwalt

22M (R) Chris Wilner

22X Steven Shebester

23H Zach Daum

23T Ashton Thompson

26 Corbin Rueschenberg

27 TBA

27B Garrett Benson

27G (R) Kole Kirkman

29B Jason Bennett

32 Gary Taylor

32J Jason Tessier

32W Alex Bright

33 (R) Bryce Vowan

36 Connor Lee

42K Kevin Battefeld

44R Branigan Roark

50 Daniel Adler

50C Dane Culver

51B Joe B. Miller

51C (R) Creed Kemenah

51E Jimmy Gardner

51W Jack Wagner

51X Joe Walker

52 Blake Hahn

55i Briggs Danner

55X C.J. Leary

56 Bill Johnson

56X Mark Chisholm

63 Cale Coons

81F Frank Flud

85J Logan Julien

91 Jeff Stasa

91H (R) Luke Hayes

91X Danny Wood

92S (R) Karter Stark

94J (R) Jordan Clary

95 Chris Andrews

97C (R) Corbin Anderson

222 (R) Christopher Buxton

251 Johnny Brown

938 Bradley Fezard

X Charlie Louden

**Detailed entry list is posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Early entry is $150 through December 4. Starting December 5, the cost per entry goes up to $200.

Entering online at http://www.chilibowl.com and emailing chilibowlentries@gmail.com is the preferred method of entry. The online entry portal will close on January 1, 2027.

If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a complete W9 on file will not be given a qualifying night.

If mailing, send to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, and by fax to (918) 836-5517. The entry form will be posted for download at https://www.chilibowl.com/resources.

A reminder that competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 41st Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 11-16, 2027, at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. Live coverage of the event for those who cannot make the trip is available at https://flosports.link/3TbMDBk.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 41st annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 11-16, 2027

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Event Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Event Entry:

October 30, 2026 – December 4, 2026 – $150/entry

December 5, 2026 – January 15, 2027 – $200/entry

Online: www.chilibowl.com

Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

X: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2027

Instagram: cbnationals

Event Coverage: The Chili Bowl will be shown online at https://flosports.link/3TbMDBk

Daily Times and Prices:

Friday, January 8, 2027

Move-In…………………………………………………9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 9, 2027

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………10:00 am

Sunday, January 10, 2027

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………7:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…………….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 11, 2027

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 12, 2027

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 13, 2027

Building Opens…………………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……………………………………11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 14, 2027

Building Opens………………………………………………….9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…………………………………..11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 15, 2027

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……………….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 16, 2027

Building Secured/Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……………. 8:00 am

Racer’s For Christ Service…………………………………….8:00 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:30 pm

Pit Pass $75

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2026 – Emerson Axsom (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Harvey/Curb)

2025 – Kyle Larson (Paul Silva)

2024 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.