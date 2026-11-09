First 100 Entries Released For The 2027 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered By NOS Energy Drink

By Bryan Hulbert
TULSA, Okla. (November 8, 2026) For the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered by NOS Energy Drink, the pace to 100 entries was the fastest ever recorded at 14 days.
For the 2027 event, it took 10 days to reach the century mark, with Indiana’s Jeremy Zumwalt triggering the annual reveal of Golden Driller hunters.
Speaking of hunting, three-time Chili Bowl Champion, Christopher Bell, is among the first round of entrants. Capturing Monday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions and Thursday’s Hasty Bake Qualifying Night A-Feature in 2026, Bell would end Saturday eighth in A-Feature competition.
Back behind the wheel of his own Spike / Toyota / PrestineAuction.com No. 21CB, Bell’s team has expanded from two to five entries for the 2027 event.
An all-star cast of competitors, the list starts with three-time and defending Australian Speedcar Champion, Kaidon Brown, who was in Bell’s second entry in 2026. On an absolute tear in the world of Late Models as of late, 2026 Dirt Track World Championship winner Ricky Thornton, Jr. will make the move to drive for Christopher Bell in 2027 along with 2026 USAC Indiana Midget Week Champion, Karter Sarff. One entry remains TBA.
A look at the list of Chili Bowl Rookies, a new country will find representation at the Chili Bowl Nationals. Racing for Stephen Fairfield (aka. Gravy), Jordan McCann brings the nation of Ireland to Tulsa. Not the first time the pair have raced together, McCann competed for Gravy at 2026 POWRi events at Sweet Springs and Port City Raceway.
As of now, the United States, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, and New Zealand are slated to be represented at the 2027 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered By NOS Energy Drink.
With 23 event rookies, 20 former A-Feature starts, an MRN Broadcaster and one Chili Bowl Champion, the first 100 entries include:
0L Kevin Carl
1KM (R) Kelly McDonald
1M Dodge Carlbert
2 TBA
2B Darren Kauffman
2D Matt Sherrell
2F Casey Friedrichsen
2K (R) Kobe Simpson
2MD Marc Dailey
2ND Ryker Pace
2W Tanner Berryhill
D3 Trent Dixon
3 Gage Trube
3N Jake Neuman
3U (R) Landon Henry
3V Jim Vanzant
3VZ TBA
4 (R) Jude Allgayer
5C (R) Cooper Miller
5M Michael Magic
5U Michael Faccinto
6B Brylee Kilmer
7 (R) Drake Cardey
7D Michelle Decker
7G Parker Perry
7SD (R) Jordan McCann
7U (R) Hank Soares
7W (R) Reed Whitney
8J Jonathan Beason
9 Emilio Hoover
9U TBA
11A Andrew Felker
11M Abby Hohlbein
11N Alex Midkiff
11S (R) Shyla Ernst
11T (R) Troy Jordan
12 Tobias Midkiff
12W (R) Caiden Warren
13 Chase Howard
14E TBA
14F Kris Carroll
14J Wout Hoffmans
15D Brant Woods
15V Cole Vanderheiden
17 Kevin Newton
17P Chase Randall
19S TBA
20 Tadd Holliman
20X Kyle Hawse
21BC TBA
21CB Christopher Bell
21H Brady Bacon
21J Kameron Key
21KB Kaidon Brown
21KS Karter Sarff
21L (R) Levi Hinck
21RT Ricky Thornton Jr
21Z (R) Jeremy Zumwalt
22M (R) Chris Wilner
22X Steven Shebester
23H Zach Daum
23T Ashton Thompson
26 Corbin Rueschenberg
27 TBA
27B Garrett Benson
27G (R) Kole Kirkman
29B Jason Bennett
32 Gary Taylor
32J Jason Tessier
32W Alex Bright
33 (R) Bryce Vowan
36 Connor Lee
42K Kevin Battefeld
44R Branigan Roark
50 Daniel Adler
50C Dane Culver
51B Joe B. Miller
51C (R) Creed Kemenah
51E Jimmy Gardner
51W Jack Wagner
51X Joe Walker
52 Blake Hahn
55i Briggs Danner
55X C.J. Leary
56 Bill Johnson
56X Mark Chisholm
63 Cale Coons
81F Frank Flud
85J Logan Julien
91 Jeff Stasa
91H (R) Luke Hayes
91X Danny Wood
92S (R) Karter Stark
94J (R) Jordan Clary
95 Chris Andrews
97C (R) Corbin Anderson
222 (R) Christopher Buxton
251 Johnny Brown
938 Bradley Fezard
X Charlie Louden
**Detailed entry list is posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx
Early entry is $150 through December 4. Starting December 5, the cost per entry goes up to $200.
Entering online at http://www.chilibowl.com and emailing chilibowlentries@gmail.com is the preferred method of entry. The online entry portal will close on January 1, 2027.
If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a complete W9 on file will not be given a qualifying night.
If mailing, send to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, and by fax to (918) 836-5517. The entry form will be posted for download at https://www.chilibowl.com/resources.
A reminder that competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.
The 41st Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 11-16, 2027, at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. Live coverage of the event for those who cannot make the trip is available at https://flosports.link/3TbMDBk.
For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.
Quick Notes:
What: 41st annual Chili Bowl Nationals
When: January 11-16, 2027
Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)
Event Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114
Event Entry:
October 30, 2026 – December 4, 2026 – $150/entry
December 5, 2026 – January 15, 2027 – $200/entry
Online: www.chilibowl.com
Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com
Chili Bowl Online:
Website: http://www.chilibowl.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals
X: (@cbnationals)
Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2027
Instagram: cbnationals
Event Coverage: The Chili Bowl will be shown online at https://flosports.link/3TbMDBk
Daily Times and Prices:
Friday, January 8, 2027
Move-In…………………………………………………9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Saturday, January 9, 2027
Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………10:00 am
Sunday, January 10, 2027
Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………7:00 am
Building Secured…………………………………………………7:00 am
Practice………………………………….…………….….. 9:00 am
Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30
Monday, January 11, 2027
Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am
Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm
Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm
Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm
Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm
Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm
Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60
Tuesday, January 12, 2027
Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am
Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm
Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm
Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm
Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm
Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm
Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60
Wednesday, January 13, 2027
Building Opens…………………………………………………..9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Open..……………………………………11:00 am
Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm
Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm
Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm
Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm
Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm
Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60
Thursday January 14, 2027
Building Opens………………………………………………….9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Open..…………………………………..11:00 am
Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm
Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm
Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm
Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm
Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm
Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60
Friday January 15, 2027
Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……………….9:00 am
Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm
Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm
Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm
Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm
Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60
Saturday January 16, 2027
Building Secured/Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……………. 8:00 am
Racer’s For Christ Service…………………………………….8:00 am
Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am
Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:30 pm
Pit Pass $75
Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:
Year – Driver (Owner)
2026 – Emerson Axsom (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Harvey/Curb)
2025 – Kyle Larson (Paul Silva)
2024 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)
2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)
2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)
2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)
2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)
2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)
2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)
2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)
2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)
2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)
2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)
2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)
2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)
2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)
2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)
1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)
1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)
1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)
1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)
1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)
1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)
1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)
1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)
1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)
1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)
1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)
1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)
1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)
Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.