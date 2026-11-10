Placerville Speedway wraps up season with Hangtown 100 this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars are primed to take on Placerville Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the annual Hangtown 100.

To combat the usual cold temperatures that are seen at the Hangtown 100, cars will hit the Placerville Speedway red clay at 2pm each day. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. The front gate opens at 1pm both days.

Two-night ticket packages and single night tickets are available for November 13th and 14th by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/2026-hangtown-100 or by purchasing at the gate on race day. Plenty of pit passes will also be available to take advantage of the extra seating in the pit area.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 1-3pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone. The event puts a wrap on the 61st season of racing at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based venue.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets are set for a busy California swing that all launches in a big way at Placerville Speedway on Friday.

“The Hangtown 100 has become a marquee event to close out the season at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “The USAC National Midgets have put on some breathtaking shows here the last several years. We are excited to add Winged 360 Sprint Cars both nights for the first time as well. Hopefully the fans will come out and support two great nights of racing this Friday and Saturday.”

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing regular Daison Pursley claimed last year’s running of the Hangtown 100 after a spirited battle with Kyle Larson. Contact between the pair resulted in a very vocal victory lane ceremony that many won’t forget.

Prior to last season, Larson claimed his second Hangtown 100 title in 2023 while winning the feature each night. Larson, the now three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hangtown 100 co-Promoter, also scooped up the inaugural running of the event in 2019.

The Elk Grove, California native will be competing in both a USAC National Midget and a Winged 360 Sprint Car each day.

In 2007, at the ripe young age of 14, Larson competed in his first career Sprint Car race at Placerville Speedway and earned his initial victory at the track that same season. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based facility was also where he wrapped up the Golden State-KWS-NARC Series title in 2010.

Prior to Saturday’s action, Larson will be part of a meet and greet at Red Hawk Resort + Casino. Now through November 13th fans can put down their best lap at the Apex Kart Track. The top 10 best times have a chance to race against Kyle at Red Hawk on November 14th.

Fellow California favorites set for action at the Hangtown 100 include Gold Rush Classic winner Corey Day of Clovis, 2022 Hangtown 100 winner and World of Outlaws runner up this season Buddy Kofoid, recent Trophy Cup champion Landon Brooks, Davy Thomas Memorial victor Shane Golobic, 2021 Hangtown 100 feature winner Justin Grant of Ione and more.

The Winged 360 Sprint Car portion will pay out a standard weekly purse each night of $2,000-to-win/ $250-to-start the 24-car feature. Placerville Speedway is also searching for additional sponsorship towards the event.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.