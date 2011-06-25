Shaffer Dominates Ohio Speedweek Finale at Fremont

By T.J. Buffenbarger

Fremont, OH — (June 25, 2011) — Tim Shaffer dominated Saturday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions feature event to conclude the 2011 edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Fremont Speedway. Shaffer ran down Cole Duncan for the lead in lapped traffic and romped to a victory where he lapped up to the sixth place car in the C.H. Motorsports Kistler powered J&J Chassis, collecting the $10,000 top prize.

Shaffer and Dean Jacobs started on the front row for the 50-lap feature. Shaffer was challenged early by Cole Duncan, swapping the lead back and forth until an early race caution for cars that ended up sideways on the backstretch but kept going.

Duncan opened up his advantage during the restart before approaching slower traffic. The allowed Shaffer to close in and take the lead from Duncan after Duncan slipped a bit coming off the corner.

From there Shaffer ran off from the rest of the field driving through lapped traffic with incredible precision with Duncan and Jacobs trying to keep pace with Shaffer. Behind them Danny Holtgraver, Mike Linder and Jessica Zemken battled for position.

After a lap 20 caution for Jared Ridge stopping in turn four, Shaffer still had seven lapped cars between himself and Duncan during the restart. Shaffer motored away while Duncan and Jacobs tried to keep Shaffer in their sights.

Deep in the back Dale Blaney and Greg Wilson began to make their runs through the field. Blaney started 12th while Wilson rolled off in 21st were making their way through the field while Duncan was under attack from Jacobs and impressive youngster Danny Holtgraver.

By lap 30 Wilson was up to sixth while Blaney was working his way into the top five. On lap 39 Blaney moved into second, dropping Duncan and Jacobs to deal with an onslaught from Wilson.

While Shaffer was closing in on the tail end of the top five to start lapping them Wilson slipped by Blaney for second with two laps to go. Up front though it was all Shaffer taking the win by three-quarters of a lap over Wilson and Blaney.

Shaffer was also the fastest qualifier in the 39 car field with a lap of 12.777 seconds around the 1/3-mile Fremont oval and won the fast car dash. Brad Bowman, Danny Smith, David Gravel, and Bryan Sebetto won heat race events. Cap Henry won the B-Main event.

Fremont Speedway – 6/25/2011

Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night

O’Reilly Auto Parts 410 Sprints (39 Cars)

[#]-Starting Position

Qualifying – Kistler Engines

1. 83-Tim Shaffer, 12.777; 2. 22-Cole Duncan, 12.873; 3. O4-Cap Henry, 12.976; 4. 2-Dale Blaney, 13.003; 5. 9X-Brandon Martin, 13.010; 6. 12-Jarred Ridge, 13.022; 7. 57X-Andrew Palker, 13.028; 8. 7K-Kyle Sauder, 13.049; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.093; 10. O-Chris Andrews, 13.114; 11. 97-Dean Jacobs, 13.133; 12. 312-Mike Linder, 13.139; 13. 1Z-Jessica Zemken, 13.144; 14. 71-Paul May, 13.162; 15. D4-Danny Holtgraver, 13.172; 16. 40-Caleb Helms, 13.201; 17. 1-Stevie Smith, 13.204; 18. 6-Jac Haudenschild, 13.209; 19. O9-Craig Mintz, 13.225; 20. 5R-Byron Reed, 13.241; 21. 51-Brad Bowman, 13.260; 22. 4-Danny Smith, 13.270; 23. 89G-David Gravel, 13.308; 24. 16-Bryan Sebetto, 13.312; 25. 53-Phil Gressman, 13.328; 26. 91-Aaron Middaugh, 13.370; 27. 3-Pete Miller, 13.407; 28. 41-Jason Johnson, 13.413; 29. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.492; 30. 96AU-Bruce White, 13.497; 31. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.547; 32. 27-Scott Euler, 13.549; 33. 45-Rob Chaney, 13.567; 34. 60-Jody Keegan, 13.571; 35. 3J-Kevin Lee, 13.608; 36. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 13.615; 37. 10-Brad Haudenschild, 13.659; 38. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.740; 39. 3T-Tony Beaber, 13.913

Heat 1 – Heat 1 (10 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 51-Brad Bowman[1] ; 2. 1Z-Jessica Zemken[3] ; 3. 9X-Brandon Martin[5] ; 4. 83-Tim Shaffer[6] ; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[8] ; 6. 1-Stevie Smith[2] ; 7. 53-Phil Gressman[7] ; 8. 45-Rob Chaney[9] ; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4] ; 10. 10-Brad Haudenschild[10]

Heat 2 – Heat 2 (10 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 4-Danny Smith[1] ; 2. 6-Jac Haudenschild[2] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[6] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[10] ; 5. 12-Jarred Ridge[5] ; 6. 91-Aaron Middaugh[7] ; 7. 60-Jody Keegan[9] ; 8. 96AU-Bruce White[8] ; 9. O-Chris Andrews[4] ; 10. 71-Paul May[3]

Heat 3 – Heat 3 (10 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 89G-David Gravel[1] ; 2. D4-Danny Holtgraver[3] ; 3. O9-Craig Mintz[2] ; 4. 97-Dean Jacobs[4] ; 5. 3J-Kevin Lee[9] ; 6. O4-Cap Henry[6] ; 7. 57X-Andrew Palker[5] ; 8. 3-Pete Miller[7] ; 9. 3T-Tony Beaber[10] ; 10. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]

Heat 4 – Heat 4 (10 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 16-Bryan Sebetto[1] ; 2. 312-Mike Linder[4] ; 3. 5R-Byron Reed[2] ; 4. 22H-Randy Hannagan[9] ; 5. 41-Jason Johnson[7] ; 6. 40-Caleb Helms[3] ; 7. 2-Dale Blaney[6] ; 8. 27-Scott Euler[8] ; 9. 7K-Kyle Sauder[5]

Dash – R & R (6 Laps, finishing order determined first 6 starting positions of A-feature

1. 83-Tim Shaffer[1] ; 2. 97-Dean Jacobs[5] ; 3. 9X-Brandon Martin[2] ; 4. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 5. 312-Mike Linder[4] ; 6. 12-Jarred Ridge[6]

B-Main – Computer Man Inc. (12 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. O4-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 2-Dale Blaney[2] ; 3. 7K-Kyle Sauder[4] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 5. 53-Phil Gressman[9] ; 6. 57X-Andrew Palker[3] ; 7. 3-Pete Miller[11] ; 8. O-Chris Andrews[6] ; 9. 40-Caleb Helms[7] ; 10. 91-Aaron Middaugh[10] ; 11. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild[13] ; 12. 3T-Tony Beaber[18] ; 13. 96AU-Bruce White[12] ; 14. 60-Jody Keegan[16] ; 15. 27-Scott Euler[14] ; 16. 1-Stevie Smith[8] ; 17. 45-Rob Chaney[15] ; 18. 10-Brad Haudenschild[17]

A-Main – (50 Laps)

1. 83-Tim Shaffer[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[21]; 3. 2-Dale Blaney[12]; 4. D4-Danny Holtgraver[8]; 5. 97-Dean Jacobs[2]; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[4]; 7. 1Z-Jessica Zemken[7]; 8. 5R-Byron Reed[15]; 9. 4-Danny Smith[17]; 10. 51-Brad Bowman[16]; 11. O9-Craig Mintz[10]; 12. 312-Mike Linder[5]; 13. O4-Cap Henry[11]; 14. 22H-Randy Hannagan[23]; 15. 16-Bryan Sebetto[19]; 16. 41-Jason Johnson[20]; 17. 6-Jac Haudenschild[9]; 18. 9X-Brandon Martin[3]; 19. 89G-David Gravel[18]; 20. 3J-Kevin Lee[22]; 21. 2+-Brian Smith[24]; 22. 7K-Kyle Sauder[13]; 23. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[14]; 24. 12-Jarred Ridge[6]

Hard Charger: W20-Greg Wilson[+19]

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints (29 Cars)

[#]-Starting Position

Heat 1 – Heat 1 (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 717-Dean Jacobs[1] ; 3. 8K-Bobby Clark[5] ; 4. 5-Dustin Dinan[7] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 6. 36X-Dustin Keegan[9] ; 7. 22D-Dan Hammond[6] ; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[10] ; 9. 48-Mike Burkin[8] ; 10. 5R-Jordan Ryan[3]

Heat 2 – Heat 2 (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 9-Jimmy Colvin[3] ; 3. 4M-Jamie Miller[2] ; 4. 40-Caleb Griffith[4] ; 5. 39-Matt Merrill[5] ; 6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[10] ; 7. 55-Jim Cushing[7] ; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger[9] ; 9. 83X-Nate Reeser[8] ; 10. 77S-Jim Sipe[6]

Heat 3 – Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. M28-Josh Muntz[2] ; 2. 25-Jason Keckler[4] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 4. 27-Paige Polyak[6] ; 5. 51-Dave Saxter[9] ; 6. 10S-Roger Shammo[8] ; 7. 94-John Ivy[3] ; 8. 1M-Mike Moore[7] ; 9. 11F-D.J. Foos[5]

B-Main – Computer Man Inc. (10 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 94-John Ivy[6] ; 2. 36X-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 4. 55-Jim Cushing[5] ; 5. 5R-Jordan Ryan[13] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger[8] ; 8. 48-Mike Burkin[10] ; 9. 83X-Nate Reeser[11] ; 10. 77S-Jim Sipe[14] ; 11. 22D-Dan Hammond[4] ; 12. 10S-Roger Shammo[3] ; 13. 11F-D.J. Foos[12]

A-Main – (25 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 2. 8K-Bobby Clark[2]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]; 4. 25-Jason Keckler[8]; 5. 40-Caleb Griffith[9]; 6. 5-Dustin Dinan[3]; 7. 717-Dean Jacobs[6]; 8. 1-Nate Dussel[13]; 9. 39-Matt Merrill[14]; 10. 94-John Ivy[16]; 11. 27-Paige Polyak[1]; 12. M28-Josh Muntz[11]; 13. 10X-Dustin Stroup[18]; 14. 36-Seth Schneider[12]; 15. 51-Dave Saxter[15]; 16. 36X-Dustin Keegan[17]; 17. 5R-Jordan Ryan[20]; 18. 55-Jim Cushing[19]; 19. 4M-Jamie Miller[10]; 20. 9-Jimmy Colvin[5]

Hard Charger: 94-John Ivy[+6]

Fremont Fence Dirt Trucks (27 Trucks)

[#]-Starting Position

Heat 1 – Heat 1 (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 8-Steve Endicott[4] ; 2. OO-John Ivy[5] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[3] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[6] ; 5. O-Jim Keegan[1] ; 6. 5-Jim McGrath[2] ; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer[7] ; 8. 23M-Brad Mitten[9] ; 9. 115-Ben Good[8]

Heat 2 – Heat 2 (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 18W-Cory Ward[1] ; 2. 17-Bob Dible[6] ; 3. 4X-Brian Sorg[4] ; 4. 9-Curt Inks[5] ; 5. 88-Dan Roepke Jr.[3] ; 6. 6-Linda Sabo[7] ; 7. 92-Loren Schwochow[8] ; 8. O9-Jeff Wank[9] ; 9. 84-Tony Siferd[2]

Heat 3 – Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 16-Steve Sabo[3] ; 2. O1-Art Ball[4] ; 3. 99-Art Howey Jr.[8] ; 4. 36X-Dustin Keegan[7] ; 5. 71-Craig Holland[5] ; 6. 30-Dave Gibbs[1] ; 7. 14-Scott Beard[9] ; 8. 4S-Keith Sorg[2] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[6]

B-Main – Computer Man Inc. (10 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the A-feature)

1. 5-Jim McGrath[1] ; 2. 92-Loren Schwochow[5] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4] ; 4. 23M-Brad Mitten[7] ; 5. O9-Jeff Wank[8] ; 6. 30-Dave Gibbs[3] ; 7. 4S-Keith Sorg[9] ; 8. 6-Linda Sabo[2] ; 9. 14-Scott Beard[6] ; 10. 115-Ben Good[10] ; 11. 84-Tony Siferd[11]

A-Main – (20 Laps)

1. 18W-Cory Ward[3]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[7]; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[2]; 4. O1-Art Ball[4]; 5. 17-Bob Dible[1]; 6. 32H-Dan Hennig[6]; 7. 5-Jim McGrath[16]; 8. 8KB-Kent Brewer[18]; 9. 9-Curt Inks[12]; 10. 99-Art Howey Jr.[10]; 11. 8-Steve Endicott[5]; 12. 36X-Dustin Keegan[11]; 13. O-Jim Keegan[13]; 14. 23M-Brad Mitten[19]; 15. 92-Loren Schwochow[17]; 16. O9-Jeff Wank[20]; 17. 71-Craig Holland[15]; 18. 88-Dan Roepke Jr.[14]; 19. 4X-Brian Sorg[8]; 20. OO-John Ivy[9]

Hard Charger: 8KB-Kent Brewer[+10]

