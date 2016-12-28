SOD 2017 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge announced

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mich. (December 27, 2016) – Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP is pleased to announce the return of the popular MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge for 2017! The challenge offers SOD competitors the opportunity to compete in a mini-championship within the Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP full season series.

The 2017 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge will consist of five races held at five different speedways in Michigan. Tracks and dates will be announced at a later date.

A separate MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge point fund will be paid out. In addition, the champion will be guaranteed a starting spot in the SOD season finale Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 2nd.

MAHLE Original is the “Global Star” within the MAHLE Aftermarket brand portfolio. The brand MAHLE stands for engine parts, filters, thermo management and mechatronics of uncompromising quality – in original equipment and aftermarket.

Clevite is an American brand with one of the oldest pedigrees and supplies pistons, assemblies, cylinder liners, bearings and valves for American commercial vehicles as well as construction and agricultural equipment applications.

Competitors may debate who is the best on the track, but under the hood, there is no debate that Clevite and MAHLE are the one constant of winning teams throughout American grass roots racing.

For more information about MAHLE/Clevite, click HERE. For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. To follow SOD, go to www.sprintsondirt.com and the Sprints On Dirt Facebook page.