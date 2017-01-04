King of the West Series Releases 2017 Schedule

From Peterson Media

APTOS, Cal. (January 4, 2016) — With the calendar switching to 2017, the Prentice Motorsports Group is pleased to announce a 17-race schedule for the highly popular King of the West Series in what will be there 32nd season of operation on the West Coast.

“I really hope our teams and fans enjoy this schedule that is made up of some traditional events, return to a former site we used to visit, and a trip to a facility for the first time in our existence,” PMG President John Prentice said.

The Series will embark on eight venues in the year ahead ranging from Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA all the way down to the new Kern County Raceway near Bakersfield, CA.

The action will kick off on March 4th as the stars and cars of the King of the West Series make their first of two visits to Silver Dollar Speedway as they take top billing in the Mini Gold Cup.

April 8th is slated for the lone event at the up and coming Kern County Raceway near Bakersfield, CA before invading Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA on April 22nd for the highly popular Peter Murphy Classic. In its fourth year of existence the Murphy moves from it’s regularly seen July date to the new April date.

May 6th will mark the final visit of the year at Silver Dollar Speedway for another highly anticipated in the name of the 27th Annual Dave Bradway, Jr Memorial.

The following week fans in Placerville, CA will be in for a treat as the series makes it’s lone stop at the always exciting ¼ mile bullring on May 13th before the second of three stops at Thunderbwol Raceway in Tulare, CA comes on May 20th for the Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.

June 3rd marks the first of two return trips to the unique Antioch Speedway with the second and final visit coming on August 5th.

The third and final trip to Thunderbowl Raceway comes on June 10th a week before the first of two visits at the scenic Petaluma Speedway slated for June 17th with the second visit coming on August 26th.

Continuing to run in the cool climate, June 23rd will be the first three stops at Ocean Speedway’s ¼ mile bullring with return trips coming on July 15th for the 7th Annual Howard Kaeding Classic, and on October 6th.

The Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, CA will again be on the King of the West Schedule in 2017 with the first visit coming on July 1st, and the second and final visit taking place on October 14th as part of the 32nd Annual Cotton Classic.

The season will come to a dramatic end on November 4th at the popular Stockton Dirt Track in a program that will certainly be a can’t miss event with the 360’s also on the card.

In 2017 each King of the West event will offer up at least $3,000 to the feature event winner, and pay at least $500 to start with feature event with B main non qualifiers taking home $100. The 2017 point fund will mirror what it paid in 2016.

A Main Pay-Out

1. $3000

2. $1800

3. $1400

4. $1000

5. $800

6. $750

7. $700

8. $650

9. $625

10. $600

11. $575

12. $550

13. $525

14. $525

15. $500

16. $500

17. $500

18. $500

19. $500

20. $500

21. $500

22. $500

B-Main

8-16. $100

2017 Schedule

MARCH 4—-Silver Dollar Speedway (Mini Gold Cup)

APRIL 8—–Kern County Speedway

APRIL 22 –– Thunderbowl Raceway (Night 2 Peter Murphy Classic)

May 6 ———Silver Dollar Speedway (Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial)

MAY 13 –—–Placerville Speedway

MAY 20—– -Thunderbowl Raceway (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

JUNE 3——–Antioch Speedway

JUNE 10——Thunderbowl Raceway

JUNE 17——Petaluma Speedway

JUNE 23—–Ocean Speedway

JULY 1——-Keller Auto Speedway

JULY 15——Ocean Speedway (Night 2 of Kaeding Classic)

AUGUST 5—– Antioch Speedway

AUGUST 26—–Petaluma Speedway

OCTOBER 6 ––Ocean Speedway

OCTOBER 14 —Keller Auto Speedway (Cotton Classic)

NOVEMBER 4 –Stockton Dirt Track (Championship Night)