Smee Wins at Premier Speedway
Victorian Speedcar Title
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, AU
Sunday January 8, 2017
Midget Car Feature:
1. Q69 – Nathan Smee
2. V10 – Travis Mills
3. SA9 – Michael Stewart
4. V17 – Mitch Whiting
5. N78 – Troy Jenkins
6. V97 – Kaidon Brown
7. V2 – Paul Farrell
8. SA6 – Mark Harrington
9. V12 – Justin McMinn
10. V0 – Grant Patten
11. V22 – Joe Lostitch
12. V72 – Glen Shaw
13. V39 – Nick Parker
14. V64 – Mark Brown
15. V44 – Luke Ferguson
16. V15 – Andy Pearce
17. V59 – Ashley Booker
18. V4 – Stuart Ferguson
19. SA71 – Ben Hall
20. V6 – Anthony Chaffey
Wingless V6 Sprint Car Feature: :
1. V28 – Luke Weel
2. V19 – Sam Wren
3. V81 – Rhys Baxter
4. V43 – Daniel Storer
5. V2 – Travis Millar
6. V32 – Dayn Bentvelzen
7. V61 – Marcus Green
8. V98 – Peter Logue
9. V23 – Matthew Balcombe
10. V78 – Jason Langdon
11. S35 – Mitchell Broome
12. V35 – Glenn Watts
13. V8 – Shaun McClure
14. V77 – Alex Thomson
15. V4 – Carly Walsh
16. V44 – Mick Parry
17. V33 – Luke Storer
18. N95 – Kris Johnson
19. S57 – Robert Heard
20. V109 – Rhys Crawford