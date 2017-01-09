RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Prepared for the 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

TULSA, Okla. (Jan. 9, 2017) – Only one day remains before a record number of entrants tackle the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire.

Approximately 375 entries have been filed for the premier midget event, which runs Tuesday through Saturday inside the River Spirit Expo Center.

The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will provide live Pay-Per-View video, which features multiple cameras, enhanced graphics, replays and more, during each preliminary night and through the finale until the MAVTV television broadcast and live stream on LucasOilRacing.TV, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Central) on Saturday.

Also, RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will present the post-race press conferences live every night plus the preview press conference next Monday free of charge. Viewers just need to log in to the RacinBoys website to view.

Drivers are divided into four preliminary nights – Tuesday through Friday – and will open the action by drawing a pill to determine the heat race lineups. Passing and finishing points are calculated in the heats with the top 40 drivers advancing into qualifiers. Combined points are tallied with the top 16 locking into the A Main. The top-three finishers in each preliminary night A Main are locked into Saturday’s 55-lap main event.

Scott Traylor anchors the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl coverage with Bryan Gapinski, Justin Zoch, Brian Ward, Lenny Batycki and Jim Childers among the RacinBoys voices. Scotty Cook will conduct driver interviews from the pits and Victory lane throughout the week.

Nationally known motor sports writer Reid Spencer will provide exclusive content daily during the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals on the RacinBoys website.

