Elision Scores Sprintcar Allstars Win in Australia

From Peterson Media

With one race on international soil under his belt, Cory Eliason wasted no time finding victory lane during his second start as he captured the $10,000-to-win All Star Challenge at Simpson Speedway in Victoria, AU.

“What a great night for this team,” Eliason said. “My guys have me a great car from the time we unloaded and it is so cool to win a race in Australia.”

Going out dead last for qualifying time trials, the Kingsburg, CA pilot was able to time the 5nine Racing No. 00 entry in sixth quickest on this night.

In his first heat race of the evening, Eliason would line up on the outside of the front row and completely dominate the race. Winning by a landslide, Eliason would then charge from the seventh starting position in his second heat to pick up a second place finish and be the high-points guy heading into the pole-shootout.

During the match race, Eliason would not get off to the start he wanted but was able to execute a monster move to get to the lead and the win would place him on the pole for the 35-lap ‘A’ Main event.

From the pole, Eliason would prove untouchable aboard the Maxwill Race Engines/Awesome Landscape/Devil Race Karts entry. Setting a torrid pace for the duration of the field, Eliason would keep fellow American, Terry McCarl at bay as he was able to score his first ever win in Australia.

“This is great for us, and a great momentum builder heading into this week,” Eliason said. “I have never been to The Classic, but I have followed it and know we need to be at our best every time we hit the track. I have confidence in this team, and am looking forward to the task at hand.”