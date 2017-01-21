The United Racing Club Announces 2017 Schedule

From Tim Moran

The United Racing Club is proud to announce its 32 race schedule consisting of 4 wingless races, 26 points races, multiple special events, and co sanctioned races as well.

The United Racing Club 2017 travels will include racing in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania over an 8 month span beginning in April and ending in November at the ultra fast Bridgeport Speedway and heads back to places such as Lincoln Speedway, Path Valley Speedway and Penn Can Speedway in 2017.

Some highlights of the 2017 schedule include 4 Wingless Events with a co-sanctioned race at the Weedsport Speedway at the end of June paying $5,000 to win. Some other highlights are the Gunn Memorial, Kramer Cup, Weikert Memorial, Selinsgrove Nationals, Three for All and the Big Track Classic.

All special event races will be run using URC Points, rewarding points only to full URC members. These events will count only those full URC members and distribute points using the A Feature URC Points.

United Racing Club’s new 2017 sponsor Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches and Trailers owner Wayne Quackenbush will be on hand on Saturday during the URC information meeting conducted by 2017 URC President Rick Weller. Rick will be on hand to provide updates for the 2017 season and formally announce Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches and Trailers as the 2017 title sponsor.

URC memberships will also be available all weekend at the 2017 Motorsports Show presented by PPB. Stop by the URC booth this weekend to become a 2017 member.