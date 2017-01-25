Allstar Performance Event List: Thursday January 26 – 28, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 26-28, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday January 26, 2017

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Midget Cars – World Midget Speedcar Championship

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – 55th Australian Sprintcar Championship

Friday January 27, 2017

Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek. AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Top of the South Speedway – Nelson, NZ – Midget Cars – 75th NZ Midget Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – 55th Australian Sprintcar Championship

Westline Speedway – Whyalla, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday January 28, 2017

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars

Bairnsdale Speedway – Granite Rock, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars

Top of the South Speedway – Nelson, NZ – Midget Cars – 75th NZ Midget Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – 55th Australian Sprintcar Championship

Westline Speedway – Whyalla, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars