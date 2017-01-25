Allstar Performance Event List: Thursday January 26 – 28, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 26-28, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday January 26, 2017
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Midget Cars – World Midget Speedcar Championship
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – 55th Australian Sprintcar Championship
Friday January 27, 2017
Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek. AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Top of the South Speedway – Nelson, NZ – Midget Cars – 75th NZ Midget Championship
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – 55th Australian Sprintcar Championship
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Saturday January 28, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars
Bairnsdale Speedway – Granite Rock, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars
Top of the South Speedway – Nelson, NZ – Midget Cars – 75th NZ Midget Championship
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – 55th Australian Sprintcar Championship
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars