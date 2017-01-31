Mingus Partners With Midwest Equipment Company Crane Rental

From Inside Line Promotions

HURON, Ohio (January 30, 2017) – Kevin Mingus is “all in” when it comes to dirt racing. His focus is paying off as more marketing partners are signing up to back the Kurt Huber Racing/Kevin Mingus Motorsports team in 2017.

Last year Mingus was a rookie in a 305ci sprint car on dirt along with racing a full-bodied late model on asphalt. But when Columbus Motor Speedway in Columbus, Ohio, announced the facility was sold and there would be no more racing at the paved track, Mingus decided to devote his focus to the sprint car in 2017.

The move prompted a former sponsor to join Mingus for 2017 as he looks to compete against the best 305 sprint car drivers in the nation, racing at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Fridays and at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, on Saturdays with the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Sprint Series.

“Midwest Equipment Company Crane Rentals was on our late model in 2015 and I’m excited they will join us on the sprint car this year,” Mingus said.

Mingus said he became associated with Midwest Equipment through his father, who has been doing business with the company for 10 years.

“They actually sponsored a midget at the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2012,” Mingus said. “I met with them about three weeks ago and they got excited when I told them our plans. Everyone from management to the workers will be able to attend a lot more races since the tracks we will compete at are close.”

Mingus said the Huber/Mingus team hopes to compete at 40-to-45 races this year.

“Having Midwest Equipment on board is a big piece of the puzzle to help us get the equipment we will need to compete for wins,” he said.

Midwest Equipment Company Crane Rentals is based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company has been providing the construction industry with dependable equipment along with experienced personnel for more than 40 years, establishing themselves as one of the premier crane rental companies in the area.

Midwest Equipment Company has earned the reputation as a company that gets the job completed on time, within budget, while always keeping safety a high priority. It’s because of this strong emphasis Midwest Equipment Company Crane Rental was presented with the “Elite Partner” award from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Besides crane rental, Midwest Equipment also offers heavy hauling, boom trucks and storage options.

Mingus will begin his season on March 24 at Attica Raceway Park.