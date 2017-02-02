Allstar Performance Event List: February 3 – 5, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 3 – 5, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday February 3, 2017

2/3/2017: Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – World Series Sprintcars – George Tatnell Cup

2/3/2017: Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – Australian Midget Championship

2/3/2017: East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Saturday February 4, 2017

2/4/2017: Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – Australian Midget Championship

2/4/2017: Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

2/4/2017: Blue Ribbon Raceway – Horsham, AU – Sprintcar Allstars

2/4/2017: Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

2/4/2017: Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

2/4/2017: East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

2/4/2017: Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

2/4/2017: Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – World Series Sprintcars

2/4/2017: Redline Speedway – Buninyong, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

2/4/2017: Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars

2/4/2017: Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Midget Grand Prix 40 Lap Finale

2/4/2017: Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

2/4/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

2/4/2017: Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – POWRi – 360 Wildcat Winter Sprint Cars – Wildcat Winter Sprint Series

2/4/2017: Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Wildcat Winter Sprint Series

Sunday February 5, 2017

2/5/2017: Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

2/5/2017: Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars