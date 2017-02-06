USCS Season Kicks Off With Hattiesburg and Magnolia Double on March 3rd and 4th

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (February 4, 2017) – The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters kicks off its 50 plus race 2017 National schedule of events covering nine states for its 21st season of competition in just four weeks at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi as headliners of the Hub City 125 on Friday, March 3rd. On the following night (Saturday, March 4th) the USCS moves North in the Magnolia State to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi to also headline the 9th annual Frostbuster 150 at the famed oval. The K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds and www.rockauto.com USCS Mini Sprints will both be on the racing card both nights as well.

The opening night event is expected to attract a strong field of winged sprint cars at Hattiesburg Speedway on March 3rd as the race will award not only National Championship points, but, regional points in two regions. The race kicks off the point accumulations in the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series and for the new USCS Deep South Thunder Tour regional series as well as awarding National points.

On the following night, Saturday, March 4th, at Magnolia Motor Speedway 2017 season Championship points will again be awarded for the USCS Mid-South region, USCS Deep South region and the event is also a bonus race point opportunity for drivers from the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series as well.

The three regions consist of the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour that competes primarily in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, West Tennessee and parts of Alabama. The USCS Southern Thunder Tour is the second regional series. The Southern Thunder Tour competes primarily in Eastern Alabama, Georgia, Florida, East Tennessee and North and South Carolina. The bonus race opportunities offer a chance for drivers to make up for a “bad night’ in their own region by visiting another region to compete in select events.

The USCS Deep South Thunder Tour regional series is new for 2017. The Deep South Thunder Tour is set to crown its first-ever Champion in 2017. The USCS Deep South regional series has a schedule of eighteen events scheduled primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Several of the highlights of the 2017 season include the 12th annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek to be held from Friday, May 26th thru Saturday June 3rd when the series will race seven times over nine nights. The Mid-South portion of the season concludes with the 9th annual USCS Fall Nationals at historic Riverside Int. Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas. In between these two exciting events there will be plenty of action at familiar ovals and a few new ones. Almost every weekend’s action includes two and sometimes three or four events.

Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee is the defending/2016 USCS National Champion. The series driver that visited the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane the most times in 2016 with eight wins was 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas. Hagar was the Champion of the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series. Eleven-time USCS National Champion and veteran sprint car racer Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee clinched the 2016 title in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series and finished just two points shy of the National title as well.

Many of the USCS events will also feature one or more of the other USCS divisions. Those are the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds, www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints and USCS Pro Dirt Late Models.

For more info on the USCS four series please visit www.uscsracing.com, Uscsracing on Facebook or @Uscsracing on Twitter. If you still need additional info, please feel free to call the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.