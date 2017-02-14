Jason Johnson Racing Partners With Marshalls for 2017

From Jason Johnson Racing

Eunice, Louisiana’s Jason Johnson is always looking to build a better team to deliver the desired results. Jason Johnson Racing (JJR) was established in 2010 as an opportunity for them to chase goals while living their dream of racing sprint cars across the country. Since that time, Jason and Bobbi Johnson have realized many impressive achievements, even some beyond their wildest imagination such as winning five (5) ASCS National Tour Championships as owners (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2014), earning recognition as the World of Outlaws Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year (2015), and becoming a Knoxville Nationals Champion (2016). As time passes their goals and dreams continue to drive them towards bigger and better achievements which leads to the following announcement.

Effective today, Jason and Bobbi Johnson (Jason Johnson Racing – JJR) are entering into a partnership with Richard and Jennifer Marshall (Marshall Racing – MR) to chase those dreams and achievements on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour. The new partnership will be JJR Marshall Racing, LLC and the team will compete full-time on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour. The goal is to be competitive on a sustained basis while chasing the championship against the best professionals and teams in the business of racing. Jason shared, “Richard and Jennifer have been long-time supporters of Jason Johnson Racing, through Priority Aviation Services, LLC, and have always challenged us to be the best we can be both personally and professionally.” He continued, “We are excited to be partnering with them as it will continue to position our team well as we pursue our championship goals racing competitively against the best in the business night in and night out.”

Richard and Jennifer Marshall’s presence and positive impact on the sport is well known throughout sprint car racing. Richard shared his excitement on this new partnership stating, “It has been quite special to watch this team make the transition to the World of Outlaws circuit, invest so much hard work, and steadily grow into a perennial contender. Getting to celebrate that hard work with them in victory lane at Knoxville was something Jennifer and I will never forget. We are honored and super excited to join their continued momentum in this new role. In addition to partners, we remain fans.”

The team – Philip Dietz, Jeff Bingaman and Jakob Weaver – rolled out on Sunday night heading to Florida to get the 2017 season started at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida on Friday night as the team chases one of the famous gators. Be sure to catch up with the JJR Marshall Racing, LLC #41 team at a track near you as they chase their dreams!

