Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Raceway

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (February 20, 2017) — The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League will kick off the Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Speedway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th. Open practice will take place on Thursday, March 23rd.

Always an event that brings out big names and helps fuel a healthy competition between drivers, the Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge will showcase incredible talent, as both defending series champions will be on track. 2016 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series champion Zach Daum will be in head-to-head competition with 2016 POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series champion, Steven Shebester. Add in the mix that Jason McDougal and Matt Sherrell will be vying to defend their 2016 Turnpike Challenge victories and the West Series’ honor from sweeping the Turnpike Challenge, creates a recipe for top-notch racing. To top it all off, Inaugural and Second Annual Turnpike Challenge winner, Christopher Bell will be returning to his home track of I-44 Speedway in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry after most recently adding the 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals win to his lengthening resume.

In POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League competition, defending series champion Nathan Benson and 2017 Tulsa Shootout Champion Joe B. Miller will each make the haul to I-44 Speedway to do battle. Known for their spectacular encounters over the last few years, Benson and Miller will put on a show that is sure to excite as they take on the Oklahoma turf and other POWRi regulars.

Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge Schedule:

Thursday, March 23rd: Practice, 6PM-9PM

Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th

Pill Draw: 3PM-5PM

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6PM

Racing to Follow

