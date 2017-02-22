45th RPM Promoters Workships Returns to Reno

From Stuart Doty

DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. (February 21, 2017) — The RPM Promoters Workshops announced today the 45th Annual Workshops Series will kick off November 29, 2017 at the Eldorado Hotel & Casino. The rechristened RPM@Reno Workshop, which replaces the RPM@Vegas Workshop of the last two years, will feature two-days of informational and networking sessions. The Workshop also returns to its traditional Workshop week, convening Thursday, and Friday, November 30 and December 1, 2017, preceded by a welcome reception Wednesday evening November 29. Preparation for the Workshop is underway with details on presenters and discussion topics available midsummer. The 45th Annual RPM Promoters Workshops Series will continue in Indianapolis, December 6, 2017, and conclude at Daytona Beach, February 12, 2018.

The 44th Annual Series concluded its run today in Daytona Beach with remarks by special guest, former NASCAR Cup Series director, John Darby and eight sessions, including Daytona International Speedway security director Stephen Beres’ outline of best practices for risk assessment, and incident prevention in a time of terrorism and public disturbances. Consultant Mike Lysakowski offered a refresher on effective PR and Zachary and Joe Skotnicki, of the Race of Champions Series, talked with promoters about teens’ entertainment preferences. Additional discussions covered best practices for policing and confiscation of unapproved parts, ideas for improved management of multi-day race events, an update on “The State of the Crate,” with Bill Martens of Chevrolet Performance, and a “lightning round” discussing ideas for race night efficiencies.

The Workshops and Racing Promotion Monthly, the idea newsletter for auto racing promoters, are produced with the year-round support of K&K Insurance Group; Inc. and Hoosier Racing Tire. The just-concluded 44th Workshops Series was produced with additional sponsorship support from: INEX, Chevrolet Performance, Lucas Oil Products, Moffett Productions, Simes Graphic Designs, RACEceiver, Advertising Edge, Sunoco Race Fuels, Firethorn Marketing, IMCA, MyRacePass, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and FuelTix. More information on the Workshops and the promoters’ newsletter may be found on the web at RacingPromotionMonthly.Com.