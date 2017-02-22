Larson Marks Racing Kicks Off Season with Pair of Top-10 Finishes

From Spire Sports & Media

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 21, 2017) – The Larson Marks Racing team kicked off their season last week with five races at Volusia Raceway Park in Barberville, Fla. Shane Stewart and team competed with the All Star Circuit of Champions and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series over those five races, earning two top-10 finishes.

Stewart started off the week with the All Stars by timing in eighth overall in qualifying, which was third in Group 3. He started and finished third in Heat 3. After starting 11th in the 30-lap feature event, Stewart gained several positions in the closing laps and made a last lap pass to finish in eighth-place. The following night, Stewart qualified 12th overall and sixth in Group 1. He gained one position in his heat race to finish fifth and earn the 18th starting position for the feature event. Unfortunately, some contact early in the race resulted in a broken front end and a 23rd-place finish.

Friday night kicked off the World of Outlaws’ season and Stewart timed in 20th during qualifying. After finishing sixth in his heat race, Stewart won the Last Chance Showdown from the fourth starting position. He then started 21st in the main event, but after early contact, something broke in the steering and Stewart pulled off the track, resulting in a 23rd-place finish.

After Saturday’s event was postponed due to rain, the Larson Marks team prepared for a double-header on Sunday. Stewart qualified 28th for the afternoon portion and finished sixth in his heat race. After starting eighth in the Last Chance Showdown, Stewart made a gutsy slide-job for the fourth and final transfer spot into the A-Main. He started the 25-lap race from 24th and was able to advance to 19th.

For the second half of Sunday’s show, Stewart qualified 10th and finished fourth in his heat race. The LMR crew switched out rear ends on the No. 2, as Stewart commented that he could feel it was about to break towards the end of his heat race. Stewart took the green flag for the 30-lap finale from the 14th starting position and worked his way to the front. By the halfway point of the race, he was up to fifth and remained there until the closing laps, when another competitor got a huge run to get by and Stewart slipped back to finish sixth.

“It certainly wasn’t the week that we wanted,” said Stewart, “We got faster though and were able to make gains as the week went on. It felt great to get back in the No. 2 and get the season started. I can’t thank the guys enough for all of the hard work they put in over the off season and at the track this week.”

The Larson Marks Racing team will be back in action Thursday, March 3 at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas for the East Texas Lone Star Shootout.