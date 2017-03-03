Allstar Performance Event List: March 3 – 5, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 3 – 5, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 3, 2017

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – United Sprint Car Series

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – World of Outlaws

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mini Gold Cup

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 4, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Twin 20 Features

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Great Southern Showdown

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bunbury City Raceway – Bunbury, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – World of Outlaws

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Speedcar Super Series

Hobart Speedway – Hobart, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – NSW Title

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Sokola Shootout

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Sokola Shootout

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Sokola Shootout

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Mini Gold Cup

Southern 500 Speedway – Heathmere, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday March 5, 2017

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars