Allstar Performance Event List: March 3 – 5, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 3 – 5, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday March 3, 2017
Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – United Sprint Car Series
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – World of Outlaws
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mini Gold Cup
Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Saturday March 4, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Twin 20 Features
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Great Southern Showdown
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bunbury City Raceway – Bunbury, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – World of Outlaws
Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Speedcar Super Series
Hobart Speedway – Hobart, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – NSW Title
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Sokola Shootout
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Sokola Shootout
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Sokola Shootout
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Mini Gold Cup
Southern 500 Speedway – Heathmere, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday March 5, 2017
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars