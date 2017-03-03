Reutzel Takes on World of Outlaws in Texas

From Lonnie Wheatley

CLUTE, Texas (March 2, 2017) – It’s a rare opportunity for Aaron Reutzel. The Clute, TX, racer gets to take on the World of Outlaws in his home state of Texas for two nights this weekend.

Reutzel and Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution/BC Fundz No. 87 Triple-X Sprint Car team take on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series on Friday night at Kilgore’s LoneStar Speedway and then on Saturday night at the Gator Motorplex in Willis.

While Friday’s stop at LoneStar Speedway will mark Reutzel’s first visit to the track since 2012, the Gator Motorplex has been to Reutzel’s liking with the 2015 Lucas Oil ASCS National champion going four-for-four in “Nolan Wren Memorial” action at the track since 2012 including a triumph last April.

“We’ve been really good there in the 360, hopefully that’s something translates over to the 410 this weekend,” Reutzel commented.

After taking in the opening trio of World of Outlaws events in Florida, Reutzel got his first weekend of 360-ci action in the books last weekend at East Bay Raceway Park’s “King of 360s” Nationals near Tampa.

It wasn’t the weekend the driver of the Wren Motorsports/Momentum Racing Suspensions entry had hoped for after finishes of second and fourth in the most previous renditions of the event.

“It was pretty bad,” Reutzel summed up.

“We tried a new car,” Reutzel says. “We planned on it being slick, and that didn’t really happen. We just tried stuff at the wrong time to try it.”

Thursday’s card was on a heavy surface after extensive Wednesday rain. “The first night, it was greasy all night,” Reutzel says. “It didn’t really come in until maybe five laps to go in the feature.”

Reutzel made the most of it by racing the Nattress Construction/Wings Unlimited entry into the feature before contact from another car prompted an early exit.

The Friday card got off to a better start for the Wright Way Logistics/Walker Performance Filtration team.

“We were good in the heat,” Reutzel relates. “But then it rubbered up in the ‘A’, so we pretty much finished where we started,” Reutzel said of Friday’s 12th-place finish.

Saturday’s finale brought conditions similar to Thursday’s opener. “It was greasy all night,” Reutzel says.

And the format did Reutzel no favors. “We started third and finished third in the heat,” Reutzel said of the heats aligned by qualifying night points. “But they gave the guys that started further back passing points, so that moved us back in the ‘B’.”

A rough start to his ‘B’ Main was too much to overcome. “We got bunched up a little bit at the start and just couldn’t get anything going.”

Reutzel looks to post some strong runs with the World of Outlaws in the Lone Star state this weekend.

“Hopefully we can get things turned around this weekend, we’re looking forward to it,” Reutzel wraps up.