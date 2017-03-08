Charles Davis Jr. Leads USAC Southwest Sprints to Las Vegas Showdown

From Lance Jennings

LAS VEGAS, NV (MARCH 7, 2017) – This Thursday and Friday (March 9th and 10th), the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will clash at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The prestigious “6th Annual FVP Sin City Showdown” is co-sanctioned with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and will pay an impressive $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start the feature on BOTH NIGHTS. A talented roster of drivers from Arizona, California, and the Midwest are expected to battle for bragging rights on the large half-mile clay oval. In addition, the famed World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds will join the action packed card. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the spectator gates open at 5:00pm, with racing set for 7:30pm on Thursday and 8:00pm on Friday. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.lvms.com/dirt or call 702.644.4444. A schedule for both nights is at the end of this release.

Held during NASCAR weekend, the “FVP Outlaw Showdown” has become one of the most popular dates on the USAC SouthWest and West Coast schedules. Last year, Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana) outdueled Brody Roa, Stevie Sussex, and Brady Bacon to earn his second Las Vegas jackpot. When the checkered flags waved, Sussex, Bacon, Roa, and Josh Hodges rounded out the top-five drivers.

Also known as the “Sin City Showdown,” Bud Kaeding (Campbell, California) won the inaugural race on his way to the USAC West Coast crown in 2012. Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana), Austin Liggett (Tracy, California), and Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) celebrated Las Vegas wins before Clauson returned to victory circle last year.

Entering the Las Vegas doubleheader, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) sits atop the point standings. Driving the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis ran second to Dave Darland at Canyon’s “Steve Stroud Memorial” on February 11th. In addition, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion won the night’s first heat race and earned valuable qualifying points. “Chargin” Charles has fourteen SouthWest wins to his credit and will be one of the favorites to watch at Las Vegas.

“The People’s Champion” Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana) is second in the chase for the championship. Racing Charlotte Aragon’s #99 Yelp / Beaver Stripes J&J, Darland took the lead from Stevie Sussex on the twenty-first lap and claimed the “Steve Stroud Memorial.” At press time, the former USAC National Champion has four series wins and it is unknown if he will be in action at Las Vegas.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) ranks third in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Piloting Bob Price’s #4 Team AZ Racing / RSS Industries entry, Sussex ran fourth in the Canyon Speedway Park feature after leading the first twenty laps. The 2015 Las Vegas Showdown winner has ten SouthWest victories and will be a threat to repeat if he can secure a ride.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) is currently fourth in the championship standings. Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson was the hard charger at Canyon with a seventeenth to third place run. The four-time champion leads the series with 44 triumphs and will be looking to add Las Vegas to his resume.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, Arizona) sits fifth in the point standings. Racing his #16 Sherwin-Williams / Ultimate Offroad Maxim, Martin ran sixth in the February 11th main event. The former Hall of Fame Classic winner has five career SouthWest victories and will have his sights on the $3,000 Las Vegas jackpot.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Shon Deskins, Nick Aiuto, Andy Reinbold, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Brian Hosford, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Landon Cling, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, and more.

Brody Roa will lead a strong USAC West Coast roster including Jace Vander Weerd, D.J. Johnson, Richard Vander Weerd, Max Adams, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Austin Liggett, Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, and Cody Majors.

Two-day Pit Passes are $100 and single-day Pit Passes are $50.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). The pit gate will open at 2:00pm and more event information can be found at www.lvms.com/dirt or calling (702) 644-4444. Two-day Reserved and General Admission tickets are on sale for $80 (with fan pit pass). Single-day Reserved tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $39, and Children (12 and Under) are FREE. For more ticket information, visit www.dirtcar.ticketforce.com or call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849).

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks Amsoil and Hoosier Tire for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.