Lots of Loot on the Line in 2017 at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 9, 2017) – Attica Raceway Park will once again reward the loyal race teams that support “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant with a great point fund and strong weekly payout.

The teams in the Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints will battle for a total point fund of $22,000 in 2017 with the champion taking home $8,000. The Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model champion will pocket $5,000 with a total of $15,000 going to the top 10 in points. The champion of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will once again collect $3,000 with a total of $10,000 being divided up among the top 10 in points.

“Our weekly purses and season point fund are some of the best in Ohio. We are able to reward our race teams because of the tremendous support we get from our area business partners and of course the fans,” said John Bores, Attica Raceway Park Promoter.

The weekly 410 sprints will pay $3,000 to win while the late models will pay $1,200 to win and the 305 sprints will pay $750 to win. Attica Raceway Park will hand out over $600,000 in A-main prize money in 2017.

The “mulligan” rule will once again be in affect in 2017. If a driver misses one night of competition he/she will receive 75 points one time only providing they did not compete at another race on that night.

“We understand the drivers who support Attica week in and week out also have things come up with their families, businesses and personal lives and we don’t want them to have to make a tough decision and lose out on a possible track championship,” said Rex LeJeune, Operations Director at ARP.

The complete purses and point funds can be found at www.atticaracewaypark.com under the purse tab at the top.

Attica Raceway Park kicks off the 2017 racing season on Friday, March 24 with a rain date if needed of Saturday, March 25. The 410 and 305 sprints and late models will be in action.

For a complete schedule of events and more information about Attica Raceway Park go to www.atticaracewaypark.com, follow the track on Twitter at twitter.com/atticaracewyprk and Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark.