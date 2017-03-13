Bergman Opening Chase for Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Championship This Weekend at Devil’s Bowl

From Inside Line Promotions

SHAWNEE, Okla. (March 13, 2017) – Seth Bergman is aiming for his first career Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour championship this season and it all begins this weekend at the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

The series opens its season this Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, where Bergman has been a contender almost every time out the past few seasons.

“Devil’s Bowl Speedway is a unique track that takes a lot of laps to learn how to run correctly,” he said. “We have figured out a good package on how to set up the car there and I’ve gained more confidence running there each year.”

Bergman enters this weekend on a four-race top-10 streak at the half-mile oval during the past two seasons. He finished second in his lone visit last year after placing fifth, sixth and fourth, respectively, during three races in 2015.

Bergman scored a feature victory at the oval in 2014. Additionally, he has earned at least one top five there each season dating back to 2013 and at least one top 10 per season since 2012.

“We are excited to kick off the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour season this weekend at a track we’ve run well at,” he said. “Our goal is to start the year on the right foot by winning a race or two.”

Bergman has recorded at least one Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour feature victory during each of the past five years and he has finished in the top eight in the championship standings for six consecutive seasons.