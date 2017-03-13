Brent Marks finishes 12th to close out Vegas doubleheader with World of Outlaws

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

LAS VEGAS, NV (March 12, 2017) – The “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks cashed out in Las Vegas with two main event starts during World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition, finishing as high as 12th in the running order amongst a field of 40-plus World of Outlaws competitors. The Dirt Track at Las Vegas invasion, taking shape on Thursday and Friday, March 9-10, with two, full, $15,000-to-win programs, is the only Nevada appearance for the World of Outlaws in 2017; just a small portion of the west coast tour that sits ahead.

Marks, a Rookie of the Year contender in 2017 with the Greatest Show On Dirt, earned his 12th place finish on Friday, March 10, after starting 21st on the feature grid, recovering after an early race spin. Unfortunately, Marks had to earn his main event starting position the hard way and enter the Last Chance Showdown, ultimately winning the 12-lap consolation program. Marks’ Last Chance Showdown appearance was the result of a seventh place heat race finish.

“I think we had the potential to finish even higher than where we did, but mistakes happen,” Brent Marks explained. “Lucky for us, we were able to recover and climb back through the field. I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work and dedication. This entire experience is new to all of us, but that doesn’t keep us from staying motivated and working toward finishing up front. We have a busy few weeks ahead. We’re ready for it.”

The Myerstown, Pennsylvania, native launched his Las Vegas vacation with a 13th place finish during main event competition on Thursday, March 9. The pilot of the Brent Marks Racing/M&M Painting & Construction/BAPS Auto Paint & Supply/Eagle Hotel/ No.19 automatically qualified for feature action after finishing fifth during his respective heat race.

Brent Marks will continue his 2017 World of Outlaws campaign on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, with two, full nights of competition at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. The “Myerstown Missile” will enter action currently 13th in the World of Outlaws championship point standings, earning one top-ten finish thus far this season.

