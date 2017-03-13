Gremlins Get Paul McMahan and Destiny Motorsports in Sin City

From Petersen Media

Paul McMahan and Destiny Motorsports had their share of gremlins get the best of them during their stay in Las Vegas, NV.

“It was kind of a bitter sweet trip for us,” McMahan said. “We had some really good speed, but we had some issues just hinder us which forced us to play catch up.”

The two-day program kicked off on Thursday night, and McMahan’s night would get off to a rough start. With his car not coming to life for his scheduled time trial slot, McMahan’s entry would fail to fire at the end of the session as well and he would not get a time on this night.

Getting the problem resolved, McMahan showed that he had a very good car under him in his heat race, as he worked from the 10th starting spot aboard the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/Champion Brand Lubricants No. 4 and finished sixth.

Forced into the ‘C’ main due to no qualifying attempt, McMahan would find himself in the fourth row. Needing to get into the top-two to move into the B, McMahan would again show some serious speed but was only able to make it up to the third spot and he would use a provisional on this night.

On an extremely rough and treacherous Las Vegas Dirt Track, McMahan would grid the field from the 25th starting spot aboard the All Star Performance/KSE Racing Products/FK Indy backed entry. Getting off to a good start in the feature event, some debris would get up into a nozzle line, and his night would come to a close on the 22nd lap.

Friday night brought on a fresh start, and the Nashville, TN resident took full advantage of the new day, as he laid down the fourth fastest lap of the night in his qualifying session before finishing fourth in his heat race.

Gridding the field from the eight row of the feature event, the Friday night track was polar opposite of Thursday’s surface as it was extremely hard and slick. With much of the action on a tricky cushion on this night, McMahan would slowly work his way toward the Top-10 as passing was tough on this night.

On the 21st lap, McMahan’s entry would pop out of gear and he would bring out the yellow flag. Able to restarts with no major issues, McMahan would go on to finish in the 15th spot.

“It was a rough stretch, but the guys are sticking with it and staying positive,” McMahan added. “We are doing some good things and getting better. I am looking forward to California, and hoping we can pick up some momentum during the swing.”

Destiny Motorsports would like to thank MonDak Portables, Ft. Union Supply and Trading, Champion Brand Lubricants, All Star Performance, KSE Racing Products, FK Indy, HRP, KPC, PPM Titanium, Chalk Stix, Wilwood, Kieizer Wheels, Simpson, Petersen Media, My Race Pass, Speedway Engines, FK Rod Ends, Boss Signs and Graphics, Classic Ink, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Hoosier Tires North, and BulterBuilt for their continued support.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-13, Wins-0, Top 5’s-0, Top 10’s-5.

ON TAP: McMahan and the Destiny Motorsports team kick off their stay in the Golden State this Friday and Saturday in Tulare, CA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Destiny Motorsports by connecting via social media, www.facebook.com/destinymotorsports, and on Twitter, @DestinyMS4. You can also check us out on the web at www.destinymotorsportsinc.com.