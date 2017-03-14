Austin Liggett and Brian Sperry Racing Sweep Weekend with Three Wins

PETERSEN MEDIA

In just their second weekend of action together, Austin Liggett and the Brian Sperry Racing team had a monster weekend. Competing in three events, Liggett would pull the potent No. 51 machine into victory at the end of each night as he would pull off the weekend sweep.

“What an incredible weekend,” Austin Liggett said. “I am usually happy if I can win three races over the course of a season, let alone win three in one weekend.”

Taking part in the Silver Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway, Liggett would open the weekend up on Friday night by charging from fifth to finish second in heat race action.

Lining the C&H Veteran Enterprises/Excel Environmental Services/Benic Enterprises backed entry up in the third row of the feature event, the Tracy, CA driver would waste no time carving his way forward.

Running in the second spot for the first half of the race, Liggett would make his move as the race reached the halfway point. Out in front, he would never be challenged as he pocketed his first win of the season.

Saturday night would mark the second C&H Veteran Enterprises Hunt Series races, and things would get off to a chaotic start for Liggett and BSR.

Unable to get a time during time trials, Liggett would be forced to start at the tail end of his heat race and looked as if he was in for a long night. When the green flag dropped in his heat, Liggett was hard on the throttle as passed a majority of the field getting into turn one.

Up into the second spot as the field exited turn two, Liggett took the race lead before the first lap would be completed. Picking up the heat race win, Liggett would move into the Dash, which he would win, and earn the pole for the 25-lap feature event.

Battling with Klint Simpson during the early stages of the feature, Liggett would then pull away and leave the field in his wake. Extending his lead lap after lap, Liggett would get through traffic with ease as he grabbed his first series win of the season with a 4.5 second margin of victory.

With the Chowchilla Speedway coming back to life over the weekend, Liggett and company would make the tow to take part in a Sunday afternoon race.

Though a light car count checked into the pit area, Liggett and Brain Sperry Racing were all business as they closed the weekend out with their third straight win.

“This kind of weekend isn’t something that happens too often, and we will all enjoy this for a long time,” Liggett added. “Brain provides me with an incredible racecar, and our team did an outstanding job of keeping it dialed in all weakened long. A huge thank you to everyone involved, we hope to keep this momentum up all season long.”

Brian Sperry Racing would like to thank C&H Veteran Enterprises, Excel Environmental Services, Benic Enterprise, Santomauro Racing Products, Jarrett Soares Racing, and Bailey Bros. Racing Engines for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-4, Wins-3, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-4

ON TAP: Liggett and the Brian Sperry Racing team return to action on April 1st in Petaluma, CA.

