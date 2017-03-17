Tickets on sale for World of Outlaws return to Missouri State Fair Speedway on May 5

SEDALIA, Mo. — March 17, 2017 — Tickets are now on sale for the Sedalia Show-Me Showdown, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at the Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Missouri on Friday, May 5 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Sammy Swindell won the most recent World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race at the Missouri State Fair Speedway in 2012. The three-time series champion and Hall of Famer took the lead from Cody Darrah on lap-15 of the 25-lap event.

Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series titlist, leads all active drivers with a pair of wins at the Missouri State Fair Speedway. He was victorious for the first time at Sedalia in 2003 and returned to victory lane at the track in 2008. Schatz opened this season by winning five of the first six races for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and is the current point leader.

Jason Sides and Paul McMahan also have won World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races at the historic half-mile in Sedalia. The win for McMahan was his first-career triumph with the series, back in 2001.

Battling Schatz, Sides and McMahan in 2017 is another stout group of full-time competitors including Daryn Pittman and Brad Sweet, who are teammates at Kasey Kahne Racing, David Gravel, who finished third in points in 2016, Joey Saldana, who is just one win away from 100 career A-Feature triumphs with the series, Shane Stewart, who had eight A-Feature victories last year, Jason Johnson, who won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals and already has a victory this season and Greg Wilson, the defending winner of the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

Young drivers Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp are all back on the road again in 2017. A pair of rookie contenders. Brent Marks from Pennsylvania and Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio, are both embarking on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series trail for the first time.

