Abreu looks for more Stockton glory at the FVP Western Spring Shootout

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 20, 2017) – In the brief history of the Stockton Dirt Track no driver has taken the checkered flag more than Rutherford’s Rico Abreu, who will look to add more at the FVP Western Spring Shootout this Friday & Saturday March 24 & 25.

In his career Abreu has captured five victories with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, including the FVP Western Spring Shootout finale in 2015. Along with that night he has raced to three other career wins at the Stockton Dirt Track, a venue that opened in the 2013 season. This weekend will also be the first World of Outlaws test of the track since modifications were completed to bring the front stretch closer to the grandstands at the end of last year.

“We’ve had a lot of success at the Stockton Dirt Track and look forward to competing there this week,” said Abreu. “It’s never easy running against the World of Outlaws, but I definitely have a lot of confidence with the speed we had in Las Vegas, as well as Tulare last weekend. Paul Silva always gives me a great car no matter where we go, but we’ve seemed to be especially strong at Stockton. We’re excited to see all the fans and hope they will pack the grandstands like usual this weekend.”

All competitors this weekend however, will be searching for a way to stop the hottest Sprint Car driver in the country at the moment, current World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series point leader Donny Schatz. The Fargo, North Dakota veteran has won the last three series visits to the Stockton Dirt Track and goes into the FVP Western Spring Shootout on the heels of his sixth victory in the first eight races of the season.

Schatz goes into Friday holding a 72-point lead at the top of the standings over Grass Valley, California’s Brad Sweet, who is coming off back-to-back podium finishes in Tulare last week. Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel; Eunice, Louisiana’s Jason Johnson and Bixby, Oklahoma’s Shane Stewart currently round out the top-five in World of Outlaws points going into Stockton.

FVP, a premier producer of high quality original equipment auto products, returns as title sponsor for the annual spring weekend event at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds facility, where each night will be a separate points-paying race for the World of Outlaws Craftsmen Sprint Car Series. FVP products are engineered to provide their customers with quality products that are equal or superior in performance to the major national brands at a competitive price.

“The World of Outlaws season is off to an exciting start and FVP couldn’t happier to be able to showcase our products to the fans,” said FVP Senior Brand Manager, Amber Misunas. “We’re looking forward to welcoming all the fans out to the Stockton Dirt Track for the FVP Western Spring Shootout as the World of Outlaws continue to showcase why they’re the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’.”

Two-night adult General Admission tickets for the FVP Western Spring Shootout weekend are available for a great value at just $59 and two-night Reserved Grandstand tickets cost only $69. Single-night tickets & box seats are also available. Children 10 & under are free in G.A. only.

To reserve your seats simply visit https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=232 or call (844) 347-8849.

The front gate opens at 4pm each night, with will call/ ticket sales starting at 3pm Friday and 1pm on Saturday. Racing is slated to start at 7pm both nights.

On Saturday morning there will be a pancake breakfast on the fairgrounds from 8am-11am in building two at the end of the camping midway. On Friday morning if you’re looking for a good breakfast spot check out the Ranch Coffee Shop, located near the fairgrounds at 1872 E Mariposa Rd, Stockton, CA 95205. Prior to the races on Saturday a live band and car show will also be held behind the grandstands in the camp midway.

More information on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.woosprint.com/