Tickets on sale for Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial for the World of Outlaws at Beaver Dam Raceway on June 24

By Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — March 20, 2017 — Tickets are now on sale for the 8th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 24 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Bill Balog earned his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win last year in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. The win was a very popular one for Balog, a multi-time IRA champion, originally from Alaska, who now calls Wisconsin home.

Joey Saldana is the only driver who has won the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial more than once, taking the checkered flag in the inaugural event in 2010 and repeating in 2011. In each of the last six editions of the race, a different driver has visited victory lane, including eight-time series champion Donny Schatz, who has racked up six wins this season in the first eight races. Brad Sweet, Craig Dollansky and Kraig Kinser are also past winners of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

Battling Schatz, Saldana and Sweet in 2017 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including Daryn Pittman, who has three wins at Beaver Dam Raceway in his career, David Gravel, who won in the state of Wisconsin last year and has one victory already in 2017, Shane Stewart, who picked up eight wins in 2016, Jason Johnson, the reigning Knoxville Nationals winner, who won on opening night this season in Florida, as well as veteran drivers Jason Sides, Paul McMahan and Greg Wilson.

Young drivers Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp, are all back on the road full-time in 2017, along with rookie contenders Brent Marks from Pennsylvania and Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio.

Tickets for the 8th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday, June 24 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by phone at 815-344-2023.

For more information on tickets, visit www.slspromotions.com.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC