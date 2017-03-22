Hirst Charges to 8th with World of Outlaws in Tulare, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA-

Getting a rep for being one of the toughest drivers in California at Thunderbowl Raceway over the last few years, Kyle Hirst had a nice showing there with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series as he worked his way from 14th to finish eighth on Friday night.

“It has been such a good start to this 2017 season, and I owe it all to the Roth Motorsports guys,” Kyle Hirst said. “We ran into some bad luck on Saturday night, but overall we have been pretty good each and every night so far this year.”

The Paradise, CA pilot opened the weekend up by timing the Roth Enterprises/Roth Investments/HR Livestock Transportation backed No. 83 machine in 14th fastest in qualifying time trials.

Starting and finishing fourth in his heat race, Hirst would move on to the 35-lap feature event where he would line up in the seventh row. Finding a nice line that worked for him on a tricky Thunderbowl Raceway surface, Hirst would work into the Top-10 where he battled his teammate, Tim Kaeding, Paul McMahan, and Donny Schatz.

A couple of late restarts would make this interesting as the three-time King of the West Champion would pick up an eighth place finish at the line.

Returning to action on Saturday night for the conclusion of the two-day event, Hirst would time in 17th fastest in qualifying time trials before finish sixth in his heat race. Forced into the ‘Last Chance Showdown’ Hirst would thrill the crowd during a battle with Greg Wilson before taking over the second spot for good and moving into the feature event.

Getting off to a quick start in the first few laps of the race, Hirst would make contact with the wall on the fourth lap, and would pull into the work area when the caution flew on the fifth lap to hopefully make repairs.

It was discovered the issue was terminal, and Hirst’s night would be cut short.

“You hate to have ‘DNF’s’, but you have to forget about them and worry about your next race,” Kyle Hirst said. “I have to thank Dennis and Teresa Roth for continuing to let us come out and run a bunch of races, and hopefully this weekend we can get back up front in Stockton, CA like we were able to last year.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, 3H Cattle, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Astro Titanium for their support in 2017.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 5, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 1, Top 10’s: 3.

ON TAP: Hirst and the Roth Motorsports team will continue on with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series this coming weekend in Stockton, CA.

