April 1 Offers Camera and Autograph Night at Port Royal Speedway

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (March 27, 2017) – The first Camera and Autograph Night of the season is coming up on Saturday, April 1 at Port Royal Speedway.

Featuring a racing program of Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints, River Valley Builders super late models and the season debut of the Creasy Signs 305 Sprint Series at the track, general admission fans will be permitted access to the pit area between 4 and 5 pm.

Racing action begins at 6 pm.

Adult general admission for the show is $15 with students ages 12 – 18 admitted for just $7.

The Port Royal season opener was staged on March 25 with invader Lynton Jeffrey upsetting the sprint car field while Jason Covert claimed victory in the super late models and Andrew Yoder won the Mason Dixon Shootout Series for limited late models.

April 8 will offer the first $1 Hot Dog Night of the season at the track while the 410 sprints, super late models, econo late models and xtreme stocks are in competition.

The date will be the season debut of the Gray’s Auto, Towing and Licensing 355-econo late models and the Juniata Junction xtreme stocks at the oval.

Asher’s Chocolates of Lewistown will sponsor Kids Easter Night at Port Royal on April 15 when the first 200 youth through the main general admission gate receive a free Easter treat courtesy of Ashers.

Each feature winner on the night will receive a giant Asher’s Easter basket as well.

Race to Cure Cancer Night on April 22 will feature selected Port Royal drivers offering to get their heads shaved in front of the grandstand for a pre-set donation total.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.