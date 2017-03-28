Macedo Overcomes Early Trouble To Finish Ninth With World of Outlaws

From Petersen Media

Continuing to run in California for Tarlton Motorsports, Carson Macedo overcame an early issue on Saturday night to finish 12th with the World of Outlaws in Stockton, CA.

“It was good to work forward like we did, and I have to thank my guys for all of their hard work,” Macedo said.

The regularly scheduled two-day event would be shortened to one night with rain soaking the area on Friday night. With the sun shining on Saturday, the Lemoore, CA driver opened his night up by timing the Elite Landscape Construction/Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino/Tarlton and Son, Inc. backed No. 21x entry in 12th fastest in his qualifying flight.

Taking the green from the third row in his heat race, Macedo would take the fifth and final transfer position directly into the night’s 30-lap feature event.

Lining up 19th in the feature event on an extremely fast Stockton Dirt Track, Macedo would battle in thick traffic as he worked forward aboard his potent Tarlton Motorsports entry.

Amongst the fray, Macedo’s nose wing would become dislodged from his machine and he would come to a stop on the eighth circuit and head to the work area forfeiting the progress he made in the early laps.

With his team able to make repairs, Macedo would tag the back of the field and nearly see his night come to an end as a wild wreck broke out in front of him on the ensuing restart.

Missing the action, Macedo’s night would continue on and the young gasser would put on a show from the rear of the field. Making passes where he could on the tricky surface, Macedo would take the checkered flag with a 12th place finish.

“It is such an honor to be able to come home and run this car with the Outlaws,” Macedo added. “I have to thank Tom Tarlton, and everyone for the great opportunity.”

Tarlton Racing would like to thank Elite Landscape Construction, Tarlton and Son, Inc., Executive Auto Sales, Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, Pabco Gypsum, Bandy and Associates, All Star Performance, and BG Lubricants for their support through the 2017 season.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 3, Wins: 0, Top 5’s: 0, Top 10’s: 0.

ON TAP: Macedo and the Tarlton Motorsports team will continue to run with the World of Outlaws this week in Placerville, CA on Weds, Hanford, CA on Friday, and Perris, CA on Saturday.