Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster Returns To Chico, CA on Friday Night

Chico, CA- Getting back to action for the second time in 2017, the Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster will return to Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA on Friday night.

“After an exciting Silver Cup with the series, we are all excited to play host again to the stars and cars of the Civil War Series this Friday night,” Silver Dollar Speedway CEO Troy Hennig said. “The weather in the north state has slowed the opening weeks of our season, but our fans are eager for action on Friday night.”

Friday night’s event at the famed ¼ mile facility will mark the second of nine Civil War Series dates in 2017. During the season opening event at the Silver Cup back on March 11th, fans were treated to an entertaining battle between former series champion, Shane Golobic and Mitchell Faccinto, before Golobic and Justin Sanders went toe-to-toe in the closing laps.

When the checkered flag flew on opening night, it was the 2014 series champion, Golobic enjoying victory lane, and this Friday night the Fremont, CA driver will look for his second win in as many nights with the series.

Golobic will lead a cast of stars into battle on Friday night as he is expected to be joined by all time series wins leader, Andy Forsberg, defending track champion, Sean Becker, young masher, Buddy Kofoid, Mason Moore, Kenny Allen Brad Bumgarner, and many more drivers from around the region.

Friday night the front gates are slated to open at 6pm with tickets available starting at just 6$ for children 6 and over, 14$ for juniors and seniors, 17$ for adults, and fans five and under will be admitted at no cost.

New in 2017, the Silver Dollar Speedway is offering online ticket sales. Avoid long lines on Friday night by getting your tickets in advance at www.silverdollarspeedway.com, and clicking the ‘by ticket’ button on the left side of the website.

2017 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster Schedule

3/31 Silver Dollar Speedway

5/27 Marysville Raceway- Mel Hall Memorial $3000 to win!

5/28 Silver Dollar Speedway- Fair Race

7/1 Marysville Raceway

7/14 Ocean Speedway- HK Classic

7/22 Thunderbowl Raceway

8/19 Ocean Speedway- Johnny Key Classic $5000 to win!

9/6 Silver Dollar Speedway- Gold Cup

2017 WINNERS: Shane Golobic (March 11th Silver Dollar Speedway)

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the Civil War Series Presented By Flowmaster, and find complete results and point standings by clicking over to www.racepmg.com, ‘Liking’ www.facebook.com/civilwarsprints, or following us on twitter at www.twitter.com/civilwarsprints. For more information on Flowmaster, please visit www.flowmastermufflers.com.

CIVIL WAR SERIES PRESENTED BY FLOWMASTER- Founded in 1991 as the North-South Series, the Civil War Sprint Car Series was born in 1993 giving 360ci Sprint Cars in California a sanctioning body. What started as just a handful of races at three different tracks has evolved into quite the series. In 2017, the Civil War Sprint Car Series will host 9 events at 4 different tracks around California.