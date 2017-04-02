Windom Wins the Sumar Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (April 2, 2017) — Chris Windom opened the 2017 USAC Silver Crown Championship victorious Sunday evening during the Sumar Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. Windom took the lead from defending Sumar Classic winner C.J. Leary on lap 50 and then held off Leary’s late race charge for the win.

The victory was Windom’s second USAC victory of the weekend following his USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series victory Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Leary was the first repeat winner in the Sumar Classic since 1999. The victory also was the first time car owner Gene Kazmark fielded a car since 2001.