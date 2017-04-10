Taylor returns to defend USSA Midget Championship

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) 2016 UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series driving champion Dameron Taylor will return to the USSA midget racing series to defend his 2016 driving championship. Jessica Bean was the last champion to defend the driving championship. No driver has ever won two championships in the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series.

“After a short conversation with the Taylor Racing Team we decided it was in my best interest to run for the UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series title again. For us it was a no brainer to make the attempt to be the first to win the championship twice and also back to back,” Taylor explained.

Indianapolis native Taylor continued, “Over half the races in the 2016 season were decided with-in the last five laps and I anticipate this year will be just as tough and as exciting for the fans.” Taylor’s estimate of the competition is correct as Kyle O’Gara, holder of the record for most series feature wins, will be making appearances in selected races in 2017.

The Hamilton Brothers, Kyle and Nick, both regular winners in the series, are also expected to contest several of the pavement races while Ryan and Logan Huggler would both like to break out of their top five status and earn the championship. Ryan Huggler ended the 2016 season in the 5th position while Logan Huggler earned the 3rd spot.

“I’m humbled to be a part of the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series and ready for the action to kick-off on the high banks of Anderson Speedway,” Taylor concluded.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series opens its 2017 racing season Saturday Night April 15 on the high banks of Anderson Speedway. The UAW Kenyon Midgets will be joined by Anderson’s Late Model Division and the VCTS Pro Compacts. Spectator gates open at 3 PM with qualifying at 4:30 and racing at 6:00.