Wagner Scores Upset Win at Susquehanna

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (April 9, 2017) — It’s no secret that Logan Wagner hasn’t had much success at Susquehanna Speedway in a 410 Sprint car.

So what does a driver do about that? Go back and put on a show.

And that’s exactly what the young Harrisonville, PA driver did in Sunday night’s 30-lap BAPS Auto Paints and Supplies 410 Sprint Series feature.

“First race here last year, I wadded it up on the opening going into one and the last time we were here, we dumped it in three and ended up wadding it up again and everybody said why are you going back to Susky, every time you go there you wreck and I said I’m going there to win and we did, it was badass man,” stated Wagner after his popular upset win and first ever 410 sprint car win at the York Haven oval.

Not only did Wagner win, but he made a move on a lap 16 restart that saw him drive by both leader Doug Esh and runner-up Greg Hodnett as the trio raced into the first turn. That move was the race winning move and Wagner would never look back enroute to the $3,200 payday.

Kyle Reinhardt grabbed the lead early in the event and held the point until a lap five restart, when Esh got into him in turn two sending Reinhardt’s No. 91 into a series of flips.

Esh would leave until the lap 16 restart when Wagner took the lead as eighth starting Greg Hodnett moved by Esh on lap 17 and was racing a car length behind Wagner when his right rear tire exploded with 23 laps in.

Wagner again held the point on the restart, keeping Esh and Lance Dewease at bay and as Esh and Dewease battled, Wagner drove off aboard his All Things Automotive #7W sprinter to score the win.

“We’re negative five grand in the bank account for racing and the only option is to win,” Wagner said.

Wagner drew the #1 envelope in victory lane and was presented another $500 bonus from race sponsor Wintermyers Auto Salvage. Wagner donated half of that bonus to Reinhardt for his “bad luck.”

Esh finished second ahead of Dewease, Brock Zearfoss and Freddie Rahmer with Aaron Ott, 21st starter Lucas Wolfe, Brian Montieth, Alan Krimes and Chad Trout.

Ott, Krimes and Dewease won heats for the 28 410 Sprints. Tyler Ross was the consolation winner.

Doug Hammaker muscled his way around leader Chandler Leiby on a lap 14 restart and drove to the win in the 25-lap 358 Sprint car feature.

Leiby led the first 13 laps from his pole starting spot but Hammaker, who started third got the upper hand on the restart for the race winning move.

Leiby settled for the runner-up finish ahead of Kevin Nouse, Steve Owings and 13th starting Brent Shearer with Todd Gracey, Cody Fletcher, Chris Frank, Jeff Halligan and Dwight Leppo completing the top ten.

Heats for the 29 358 Sprints were won by Gracey, Steven Drevicki and Nouse with JB Cunningham winning the consolation.

Next up on the BAPS Auto Paints and Supplies 410 Sprint Series event will be the Select Collision Kevin Gobrecht Classic presented by Hessiron.com on Sunday, May 7 honoring the life of the late 410 Sprint car star and brother of Susquehanna Speedway track owner Scott Gobrecht. Racing will begin at 7 PM.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 4/9/17

BAPS AUTO PAINTS AND SUPPLES 410 SPRINTS (30 LAPS)

1. 7W-Logan Wagner 2. 07-Doug Esh, 3. 69K-Lance Dewease, 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 6. 25-Aaron Ott, 7. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 8. 21-Brian Montieth. 9. 87-Alan Krimes, 10. 1X-Chad Trout, 11. 11-TJ Stutts, 12. 5-Tyler Ross, 13. 39-Cory Haas, 14. 99M-Kyle Moody, 15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16. 7K-Dan Shetler, 17. 75-Kody Lehman, 18. 98-Joe Trenca, 19. 45-Kyle Pruitt, 20. 27-Greg Hodnett, 21. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 22. 12-Mike Bittinger, 23. 91F-Anthony Fiore, 24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt.

Did Not Qualify: 44-Trey Starks, 14-Coleman Gulick, 17-George Streaker, Jr., 86-George Streaker, Sr.

358 SPRINTS (25 LAPS)

1. 66-Doug Hammaker, 2.119-Chandler Leiby, 3. 1J-Kevin Nousee,4. 35-Steve Owings, 5. 12-Brent Shearer, 6. 19D-Todd Gracey, 7.66A-Cody Fletcher, 8. 00-Chris Frank, 9. 41-Jeff Halligan, 10. 4-Dwight Leppo, 11. 9-Dalton Dietrich, 12. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle, 13.Jordan Givler, 14. 77-David Holbrook, 15. 7-Trey Hivner, 16. 41B-Big Block Weaver, 17. 28-Steve Storrie, 18. 5-Phil Walter, 19. 89-Ashley Cappetta, 20. 54-Brett Wanner, 21. 19S-Steve Drevicki, 22. 30-Jared Esh, 23. 59T-Tim Stallings, 24. 39-JB Cunningham.

Did Not Qualify: 21M-Chad Trout, 3-Chris Priar, 15S-Shai Morris, 10T-Brody Treaster, 00S-Shane Smith.